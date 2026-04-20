GT Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 30 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR

Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR