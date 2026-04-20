GT Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 30 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

GT vs MI IPL 2026 preview covering team form, key players, pitch conditions in Ahmedabad, and what to expect as Mumbai Indians seek a crucial comeback

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GT Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 30 Today
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans enter with winning momentum, while Mumbai Indians are struggling after multiple losses

  • GT lead head-to-head battle 5-3 against MI

  • Ahmedabad pitch expected to be high-scoring, making it a crucial contest for both teams

Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the two sides heading into the clash in completely contrasting form.

GT have bounced back strongly after a slow start, winning three matches on the trot, while MI are struggling near the bottom of the table with four consecutive defeats after their opening win.

The Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have looked one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. Gill has been in sublime form with over 200 runs, while players like Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan have provided solid support at the top.

Their bowling attack, featuring Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, has also delivered consistently, making GT favourites heading into this contest.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are searching for answers. Despite flashes of brilliance, like Quinton de Kock’s century, the team has struggled to click as a unit.

Their bowling has been a major concern, with Jasprit Bumrah yet to hit top form and the attack lacking consistency. With uncertainty around Rohit Sharma’s availability and MI yet to win at this venue, the pressure is firmly on the five-time champions to turn things around.

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Conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to favour batters, with high-scoring games already seen this season and average first-innings totals nearing 190–200.

Teams may prefer chasing, but GT’s strong record at this venue gives them a slight edge. With momentum on their side and MI desperate for a comeback, this clash promises to be a crucial mid-season test for both teams.

Also Check: GT Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026

GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match facts

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Shubman Gill (GT), Hardik Pandya (MI)

On-field Umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV Umpire: Akshay Totre

Reserve Umpire: Bhavesh Patel

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Current Standings: GT (6th), MI (10th)

GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 8

GT: 5

MI: 3

GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Q

Where and will the match between GT and MI be played?

A

The match between GT and MI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20.

Q

Which team has the better head-to-head record between GT and MI?

A

GT has a better head-to-head record against MI, winning five matches out of eight, while MI have won three.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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