GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The Narendra Modi Stadium? Know Ahmedabad's Weather Forecast

GT Vs KKR IPL 2024: High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) make the trip to Ahmedabad to take on the struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) in match No. 63 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night. ( Key Stats | Preview )

KKR have already sealed a playoff berth sitting very pretty at the top of the IPL 2024 points table after winning nine in their 12 games played. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will look to continue their dominance and fight for a top-two finish.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill’s men have had a topsy-turvy season with lots of chopping and changing. They sit eighth on the table with five wins in 12 games.

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Can Still Qualify For Playoffs, Insists Captain Shubman Gill

BY PTI

IPL 2024 Points Table 

Ahmedabad Weather Report For Monday, May 13

As per AccuWeather, the conditions in Ahmedabad could be partly cloudy with probability of precipitation at 1% and thunderstorms at zero. The wind speed will be at around 11 km/h.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami (injured, replaced by Sandeep Warrier), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz (injured), BR Sharath (replacement for Robin Minz)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

