IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Can Still Qualify For Playoffs, Insists Captain Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (104 off 55b) and B Sai Sudharsan (103 off 51b) notched up destructive centuries to propel GT to 231/3 and then restricted the defending champions to 196/8 to stay alive in the play-off race

GT players celebrating the wicket against CSK in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is optimistic about sneaking into the IPL play-offs, even though odds are heavily against them despite the 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings here. (More Cricket News)

Shubman Gill (104 off 55b) and B Sai Sudharsan (103 off 51b) notched up destructive centuries to propel GT to 231/3 and then restricted the defending champions to 196/8 to stay alive in the play-off race.

The win lifted GT from the bottom of the table to the eighth spot. They have 10 points from 12 games, while CSK remained fourth with 12 points.

"The chances of us qualifying was 0.1 or 1 per cent. I think all of us, all 25-30 of us, believe that we can still make it into the play-offs.

"Because I have seen miracles happen with this team in the past couple of years and we all do believe in that," Gill said in the post-match press conference on Friday night.

Gill, however, felt that GT were some runs short despite piling up a huge total.

"When I got out, I was a bit frustrated. I thought as a batting unit, we left 10-25 runs out there. At one point we were 195/0 in 15 overs, so I thought that 250 was a pretty gettable score and I was thinking about that.

"It is as satisfactory as any hundred. We lost our last three games and it was important for us to win this one and that is what me and Sai were discussing. We were trying to maximise every opportunity and every challenge that was thrown at us."

The young skipper also had words of appreciation for his opening partner Sudharsan.

Virat Kohli (first from left) and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during match 52 of Indian Premier League 2024. - BCCI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Match 62 Preview

BY PTI

"Last year he (Sudharsan) missed a hundred in the final, having come back and the way he played in the middle overs is exceptional.

"He is someone who works very hard on his game and for someone like him to be able to execute those shots was just magnificent," Gill said.

Talking about the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who played a 11-ball 26-run cameo with three sixes, and his fan following, Gill said, "Wherever Mahi bhai plays, it is their (CSK) home ground, so nothing different with that.

"But at least, when we were scoring, people were cheering for us and when we visited Chepauk, it was complete silence when we hit boundaries or took a wicket," he concluded.

