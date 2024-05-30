Amidst all the speculations of who will be the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, former captain and BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly has pointed out some major character requirements in a coach and has also subtly warned BCCI before they select the new head coach. (Cricket News)
The "Prince Of Calcutta" revealed the significance of a coach in a player's life and how their guidance and training shape the future of any person. He advised the BCCI to choose the coach and institution wisely with his tweet on X, formerly Twitter.
The last day to apply for the role of Indian cricket team's head coach was 27th May 2024 and some reports suggest that BCCI has 'selected' Gautam Gambhir for the job.
Former left-hand batter and captain, Gambhir has recently helped Kolkata Knight Riders win their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title as Mentor of the franchise and was considered the frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of the Indian team.
It is assumed that Ganguly's subtle warning may be linked with Gambhir's selection as the latter is known for his aggressive coaching style and likes to fairly give his views on everything related to cricket and beyond.
The new head coach will take over the job after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and will be appointed until the 2027 World Cup. Many former cricketers have applied for the role including Harbhajan Singh, Mahela Jayawardene, VVS Laxman, etc.