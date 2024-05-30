Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Issues Subtle Warning To BCCI Over Head Coach Selection

The last day to apply for the role of Indian cricket team's Head coach was 27th May 2024 and some reports suggest that BCCI has 'selected' Gautam Gambhir for the job

sourav ganguly X @SGanguly99
Sourav Ganguly is one of the most successful captains of Indian cricket team. Photo: X/ @SGanguly99
info_icon

Amidst all the speculations of who will be the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, former captain and BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly has pointed out some major character requirements in a coach and has also subtly warned BCCI before they select the new head coach. (Cricket News)

The "Prince Of Calcutta" revealed the significance of a coach in a player's life and how their guidance and training shape the future of any person. He advised the BCCI to choose the coach and institution wisely with his tweet on X, formerly Twitter.

The last day to apply for the role of Indian cricket team's head coach was 27th May 2024 and some reports suggest that BCCI has 'selected' Gautam Gambhir for the job.

On This Day: 2011 Cricket World Cup Was Won By Team Effort – Gautam Gambhir - null
Gautam Gambhir To Replace Rahul Dravid As India Coach - IPL Team Owner Claims 'Done Deal'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Former left-hand batter and captain, Gambhir has recently helped Kolkata Knight Riders win their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title as Mentor of the franchise and was considered the frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of the Indian team.

It is assumed that Ganguly's subtle warning may be linked with Gambhir's selection as the latter is known for his aggressive coaching style and likes to fairly give his views on everything related to cricket and beyond.

The new head coach will take over the job after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and will be appointed until the 2027 World Cup. Many former cricketers have applied for the role including Harbhajan Singh, Mahela Jayawardene, VVS Laxman, etc.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises