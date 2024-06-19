Cricket

ENG Vs WI, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia

England face West Indies in the Group 2 fixture of the Super Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Thursday. Here are the weather and pitch reports of the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium for ENG Vs WI match

England cricket team in t20 world cup. AP Photo
England's captain Jos Buttler, second left, celebrates with teammates winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia at Siv Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

England and West Indies will kickstart their Super Eight campaign of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia's Gros Islet on Thursday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

West Indies have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and finished first in Group C beating Afghanistan by 104 runs in the last group-stage match. England, on the other hand, have to rely on Australia to finish second in Group B.

The Jos Buttler-led side could only manage to get 5 points in the league stage but those things don't matter as they will be focusing on their next fixture against the hosts.

The Daren Sammy Stadium is best suited for batting and pace bowling. Both teams have deep batting and destructive fast bowlers in their teams. Both teams have won the T20 World Cup twice before and have a very good chance of winning the title this year as well.

Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford have been impressive for the West Indies whereas Obed McCoy's bowling in the last match against Afghanistan was accurate and economical.

Sam Curran has not been used properly by the English side and they will be trying to use their players wisely against the Rovman Powell-led Caribbean side.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
This will be the second Group 2 fixture after the United States take on South Africa in the Super Eight opener in Antigua. Both teams will be eyeing to take an early lead in the group as the top two teams will proceed further in the semi-finals.

ENG Vs WI, Super 8 Weather Forecast - Gros Islet

The second fixture of the Super Eight will be played between West Indies and England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday. According to weather.com, the morning temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius in the Gros Islet and it will decrease in the night to 27 degrees Celsius. There are 22% chance of rain during the match. The humidity will be around 73%.

ENG Vs WI, Super 8 Pitch Report - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

The Super Eight clash between West Indies and England will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Thursday. The pitch looks flat and is one of the best surfaces in the Caribbean to bat. The average first-inning score in T20Is at the venue is 144 runs. The pitch is bouncy and assists pacers. Historically, chasing targets on this surface is easy as the surface gets better in the second innings. A high-scoring game is on the cards.

WI vs ENG Full Squads:

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

