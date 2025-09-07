Proteas have already clinched the series against England
Harry Brook-led side have been abysmal with the bat and ball in the ODI format
Live streaming and timings listed
England will be playing for pride against South Africa in the third and final ODI on Sunday, September 7 after the Proteas having already clinched the series by winning the first two matches. Now Temba Bavuma's men will eye a clean sweep against the hosts.
Since the ODI World Cup 2023, England have boasted a poor record in the 50-over format, boasting a win percentage of 31.8, ahead only of the likes of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Their poor run has also saw them slide to 8th in the ICC ODI rankings.
South Africa have performed well in the ODI series and their star batter Matthew Breetzke will be looking to another half-century or even more in the 3rd ODI.
England Vs South Africa ODI Head-To-Head Record
South Africa lead England 37-30 in the ODI head-to-head record, with one tied match and five no results.
England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming
When and where will the 3rd England vs South Africa ODI going to be played?
The third England vs South Africa ODI will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on 7th September, Sunday.
What time will the 3rd England vs South Africa ODI start?
The England vs South Africa third ODI will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd England vs South Africa ODI in India?
The England vs South Africa third ODI will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India?
The England vs South Africa third ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.
England Vs South Africa ODI Squads:
England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed.
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.