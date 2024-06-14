Cricket

England Vs Namibia Prediction T20 World Cup Match 34: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the England Vs Namibia, match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Who will win England vs Namibia T20 World Cup match 34 Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

England take on Namibia on Saturday in a must-win game for the defending champions in the last Group B match of both these teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

England, who had to share points with Scotland in their opening game and then lost to Australia, earned a resounding win in the last match against Oman. The Jos Buttler-led side bowled out Oman for 47 and then chased down the total in just 3.2 overs to overtake Scotland's net run rate.

If the Three Lions win against Namibia on Saturday and Scotland lose to Australia later that day, England will advance to the Super 8s.

After winning in the Super Over against Oman, Namibia have lost to Scotland and Australia and are out of Super 8 contention.

Who will win in the England Vs Namibia, match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

Buttler scored an unbeaten 24 off eight balls. - null
ENG Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: England 'Are Still In The Same Position' - Jos Buttler

BY Stats Perform

England Vs Namibia Head To Head

England have never faced Namibia in a T20I.

England Vs Namibia Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.

England Vs Namibia Probable XI

England: Jos Buttler(wk/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood


Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

England's captain Jos Buttler, right, and batting partner Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. - Photo: AP/PTI
NAM Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 34 Preview: England Eye Big Win Against Namibia

BY PTI

England Vs Namibia Antigua Weather

The weather forecast for North Sound, Antigua for Saturday, June 15 says: Sun and areas of high clouds and windy; pleasant in the afternoon.

Temperature will be around 30 degrees and chances of precipitation are 25%.

England Vs Namibia Pitch Report

Even though Oman got out for just 47 in the last game on this pitch, the surface is a lot better for the batters. Expect England to score big if they bat first.

England Vs Namibia Prediction

England will be overwhelming favourites to earn a dominant victory in this match. Google gives England 95% chance of winning. Expect a one-sided match.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  2. Three New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1; DoPT Asks All Ministries, Depts To Train Personnel
  3. Delhi LG Sanctions Prosecution Of Arundhati Roy Under UAPA For 2010 Speech
  4. CCTV Captures Women Stealing Cash And Jewellery From Lucknow Home, Walking Out With Bags
  5. Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Indian Workers Deserve A Better Deal
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
  2. ‘Firebrand’: Alicia Vikander, Jude Law Receives Applause For Karim Aïnouz’s Directorial At Tribeca Festival – View Pics
  3. Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ram Gopal Varma, And Other Celebrities Comment On Actor Darshan's Arrest Case
  4. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  5. Ankita Lokhande Shares An Unseen Picture Of Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary - Check Pic Inside
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses To Kodai Naraoka In Australian Open QFs; Germany Set To Face Scotland In Euro 2024
  2. Nepal Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Weather Forecast For Kingstown, St Vincent
  3. United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Toss Delayed In Florida Amid Wet Outfield, Adding Tension For PAK Fans
  4. England Vs Namibia Prediction T20 World Cup Match 34: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Canada Prediction T20 World Cup Match 33: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Pope Francis Becomes First Priest To Address A G7 Summit
  2. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  3. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  4. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Promises Cease-Fire If Kyiv Withdraws Troops; Drops NATO Bid
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!