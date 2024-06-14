England take on Namibia on Saturday in a must-win game for the defending champions in the last Group B match of both these teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
England, who had to share points with Scotland in their opening game and then lost to Australia, earned a resounding win in the last match against Oman. The Jos Buttler-led side bowled out Oman for 47 and then chased down the total in just 3.2 overs to overtake Scotland's net run rate.
If the Three Lions win against Namibia on Saturday and Scotland lose to Australia later that day, England will advance to the Super 8s.
After winning in the Super Over against Oman, Namibia have lost to Scotland and Australia and are out of Super 8 contention.
Who will win in the England Vs Namibia, match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
England Vs Namibia Head To Head
England have never faced Namibia in a T20I.
England Vs Namibia Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.
England Vs Namibia Probable XI
England: Jos Buttler(wk/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.
England Vs Namibia Antigua Weather
The weather forecast for North Sound, Antigua for Saturday, June 15 says: Sun and areas of high clouds and windy; pleasant in the afternoon.
Temperature will be around 30 degrees and chances of precipitation are 25%.
England Vs Namibia Pitch Report
Even though Oman got out for just 47 in the last game on this pitch, the surface is a lot better for the batters. Expect England to score big if they bat first.
England Vs Namibia Prediction
England will be overwhelming favourites to earn a dominant victory in this match. Google gives England 95% chance of winning. Expect a one-sided match.