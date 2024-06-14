Cricket

NAM Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 34 Preview: England Eye Big Win Against Namibia

Scotland have five points to England's three. Hence, the former two-time champions will need to defeat Namibia to go equal with Scotland and then hope that the latter will lose to Australia, who have already qualified for Super Eight

ENG Vs OMAN, Buttler and Bairstow. AP PTI
England's captain Jos Buttler, right, and batting partner Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

Defending champions England will be eager to brush aside Namibia ruthlessly Antigua on Saturday and stay relevant in the race to the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

England were living on the edge after a washout against Scotland and a loss against Australia, but the Jos Buttler-led side turned it around in style with an eight-wicket win over Oman.

After bundling out Oman for 47, England raced past the target in just 3.1 overs, a record margin of 101 balls to spare.

The result has also done wonders to England's net run rate (NRR), the crucial separating factor between them and Scotland in Group B. The Three Lions' NRR leapt from -1.8 to +3.08, going past Scotland's +2.16.

However, Scotland have five points to England's three. Hence, the former two-time champions will need to defeat Namibia to go equal with Scotland and then hope that the latter will lose to Australia, who have already qualified for Super Eight.

In that scenario, England will enter Super Eight with better NRR, but an upset win over Australia by Scotland or a washout at Gros Islet will eliminate Buttler and his wards.

England captain Jos Buttler. - null
ENG Vs OMA: Ruthless England Keep T20 World Cup Hopes Alive With Crushing Win Over Oman

BY Stats Perform

But skipper Buttler sounded confident after their massive win over Oman.

"I've been around long enough to know how it works," Buttler said after their win over Oman. "We know what's going on in the dressing room. We have lots of confidence in our team and we have another huge match to come," he added.

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has offered steep bounce and turn.

England bowlers such as leg-spinner Adil Rashid (4/11) and the pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who claimed identical figures of 3/12, exploited it to their advantage while bowling out Oman for their lowest over T20I total of 47 -- the overall fourth lowest in the T20 World Cup.

Buttler will hope to win the toss again to unleash his bowlers against the inexperienced Namibia who had folded for 72 in their last match against Australia.

Teams:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.

Match starts: 10:30 pm IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Water Crisis: Residents Collect Water From Free Tankers Across Several Areas | In Pics
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  3. Weather Updates: Light Rain Likely In Delhi, Heatwave Continues To Boil North India; Flood Alert In Bengal
  4. Sikkim Landslides: Heavy Rainfall, Damaged Roads & Vehicles | In Photos
  5. Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Acropolis Mall, No Report Of Injury
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt's Deepfake GRWM Video Goes Viral For The Third Time, Fans Express Their Concern
  2. Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy With Husband Neeraj Khemka; Couple Expecting 1st Child In October
  3. Fardeen Khan On Being Trolled When He Had Gained Weight: It Was A Punch And I Took It On The Chin
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!
  5. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
Sports News
  1. Meijer LPGA Classic Golf: Aditi Ashok Opens Strongly With 4-Under 68, Tied For 11th Spot
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  3. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. NZ Vs UGA ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 32 Preview: Evicted New Zealand Face Uganda In Dead Rubber
  5. Hungary Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Match
World News
  1. Exceptionally Dangerous: What Is TikTok ’Door Kick Challenge’ That Led To The Arrest Of Florida Teens?
  2. Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?
  3. South Florida: Amid Heavy Rains, 'Life-Threatening Flooding', Weather Services Forecast More Downpour | Details
  4. Sudan, Congo And Haiti At The Top Of UN Envoy's Concerns About Children Caught In Conflict
  5. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!