Namibia Vs England, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 34: When, Where To Watch

England, with hopes still alive for the Super Eights qualification are gearing up to take on Namibia, seeking a huge margin win on June 15, Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The defending champions lost a point in the opener against Scotland due to rain. England face another blow in their second match against Australia, resulting in a loss of two points. Now finally earning 2 points from the third match as they defeated or let's say mauled Oman by 8 wickets, chasing the target of mere 48 runs in only 3.1 overs, the team led by Jos Buttler is high on morale and high on hopes.
Namibia, on the other hand, are facing threats of elimination as they reside in the fourth place in Group D with 2 points from 3 matches played. Their chances of entering the Super Eights are virtually non-existing. Yet, in order to end the season on high, Gerhard Erasmus's team remians determined to win.
Here's all you need to know about the Namibia vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match 34:
When is Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?
Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be played on June 15, Saturday at 10:30 PM IST at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda.
Where to watch Namibia vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Namibia: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.