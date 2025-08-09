Australia Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, Team News, Probable XI, And More

Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Find out when and where to watch the first T20 match of South Africa’s tour of Australia 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Australia vs South Africa South Africas tour of Australia Mitchell Marsh Aiden Markram Instagram
Australia vs South Africa: Australia's Mitchell Marsh and South Africa's Aiden Markram posing with the South Africa's tour of Australia 2025 trophy. | Photo: Instagram/ausmencricket
  • Australia will face South Africa in the first T20I match on Sunday, 10 August 2025.

  • The match will be the beginning of the South Africa tour of Australia 2025, which features three T20Is and three ODIs.

  • Find out when and where to watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match live on TV and online in India.

  • Find out probably playing XIs, head-to-head records, team news, and more.

Australia face South Africa in the tour opening 1st T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on Sunday (August 10, 2025), with Mitchell Marsh leading a strong home squad. Watch the Australia vs South Africa cricket match live.

The Australia vs South Africa white-ball series is seen as a testing ground for both teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. With several regulars rested and new faces included, selectors are focusing on squad rotation and workload management.

Australia enter the series in outstanding T20I form, having won 22 of 26 matches since the start of 2024 -- a run also featuring sweeps of Scotland, Pakistan and the West Indies. Their only recent losses were against Afghanistan and India during the previous year’s World Cup.

In contrast, South Africa’s T20I fortunes have fluctuated: their last 10 matches produced a sequence of LLWLWWWLLW, including a World Cup final defeat to India, a 0–3 loss to the West Indies, a 1-1 draw with Ireland and mixed results in a Zimbabwe tri-series also involving New Zealand. South Africa’s recent record is six wins from their last 17 T20Is, signalling a transitional period and inconsistency versus Australia’s dominance.

Australia Vs South Africa: T20I Head-To-Head Record

Australia and South Africa have played 25 T20I matches since their first meeting in this format, with the team from Down Under holding a decisive advantage in their head-to-head record. The Aussies have secured 17 wins compared to South Africa’s eight, reflecting dominant spells, including a five-match winning streak between February 2020 and September 2023.

At home, Australia hold a 5–2 edge, though their last such encounter was in 2018 when South Africa prevailed by 21 runs at the Gold Coast.

Australia Vs South Africa Team News: Key Players And Omissions

Australia’s squad for the T20I series features the return of key players Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, both pivotal figures making international comebacks for the home side. Cameron Green, whose recent form includes multiple 30+ scores and a standout performance during the 5–0 sweep of the West Indies, is highlighted as a likely impact player.

Mitchell Marsh continues as captain in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, both rested for this series.

South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will bank on Kagiso Rabada leading the bowling attack, even as his past record against Australia (nine wickets from 35 overs at 33.78 average) remains modest.

Notably, opening batter Reeza Hendricks, the top South African T20I run-scorer in the past 12 months, was left out of the touring squad, a surprising omission as of August 9, 2025.

The Australia vs South Africa white-ball series in Australia’s north features three T20Is (August 10 and 12 in Darwin, August 16 in Cairns), followed by three ODIs across Cairns and Mackay.

Australia Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Venue Guide And Weather Forecast

The Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, the venue for the tour opening fixture, hosts international cricket for the first time since 2008, representing a rare return of elite men’s matches to Australia’s Northern Territory.

No weather disruptions have been forecast, with conditions expected to favour both fast bowlers under lights and spin late in the evening, typical for matches played in Darwin’s dry season. Local sources emphasise that team selection, especially among seam bowlers, could shift based on final pitch assessment and the weather at game time.

Australia Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa.

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Nqaba Peter.

Australia Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: When Is The Match?

The first T20I match between Australia and South Africa will be played on Sunday, 10 August 2025, at 2:45 PM IST.

Australia Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Where To Watch Live?

Live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 2025 cricket series will be available on the JioHotstar website and app in India. The AUS vs SA series will be shown live on the Star Sports network.

In Australia, the series will be available on Fox Cricket, with live streaming on Kayo Sports and Foxtel. In South Africa, the matches will be shown live on SuperSport, SuperSport Action, Supersport Cricket, and SuperSport Grandstand. Live streaming will be available on the DStv app.

Published At:
Tags

