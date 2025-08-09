South Africa Tour Of Australia 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Fixtures, Venues, Squads, And More

Australia will host South Africa for three T20I and three ODI matches from 10 August 2025.
Find out when and where the fixtures of South Africa tour of Australia 2025 will be played.
Find out when and where to watch the Australia vs South Africa matches live on TV and online in India.
South Africa’s tour of Australia 2025 features T20I and ODI series in northern Australia, with no Test matches, beginning Sunday (August 10, 2025). "This marks a significant return of international cricket to regional venues," Cricket Australia stated. Here's all you need to know about the Australia vs South Africa cricket series.
The T20I series is scheduled for August 10, 12, and 16, 2025, while the ODIs will take place on August 19, 22, and 24, 2025. Contrary to initial indications that all three formats would be played, no Test matches are scheduled for this tour, focusing exclusively on the white-ball formats.
Australia Vs South Africa: Venues In Northern Australia
The matches during South Africa's tour of Australia 2025 will be held in northern Australia, marking a return of international cricket to this region after a long gap. The T20Is are set to be hosted at Marrara Stadium, Darwin, and the ODIs will be played at Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, and Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.
This marks a notable effort by Cricket Australia to spread major international fixtures beyond traditional metropolitan venues and engage regional fanbases.
Northern Australia’s venues were chosen partly due to favourable August weather, with lower rainfall and milder temperatures compared to southern cities. Cricket Australia’s regional push follows a 2023 report showing that over 22 percent of grassroots cricket participation now comes from regional and remote areas.
The last time Darwin hosted an international men’s cricket match was in 2008, when Australia played Bangladesh in an ODI. Cairns last saw a men’s ODI in 2022, while Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena hosted its first international women’s ODI in 2022.
Australia Vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup Buildup
The organizing body expects high attendance figures given the unique venues and buildup to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, building on record viewership and in-stadium figures from the previous international season.
The white-ball focus of this tour aligns with Australia’s preparation for the T20 World Cup and fits into a packed home schedule which also includes a five-Test Ashes series against England and a high-profile white-ball series against India.
Cricket Australia's 2025 season has seen significant ticket demand, with over 322,000 tickets sold in the first two days of pre-sale, surpassing all previous records. This surge reflects a growing enthusiasm for cricket, particularly in regional venues.
The record-breaking sales also highlight the effectiveness of Cricket Australia's phased ticketing approach and the strategic scheduling of matches in diverse locations.
Australia Vs South Africa: No Test Matches
For South Africa, this tour forms an important part of their 2025-2026 international commitments, reinforcing cricketing ties and competitive rivalry between the two nations during an action-packed southern hemisphere summer.
There have been no announced Test matches between Australia and South Africa for this cycle, a departure from several previous bilateral tours that included the red-ball format. Future announcements may address subsequent series or consider red-ball contests based on global cricketing priorities and bilateral negotiations.
This scheduling reflects the ICC Future Tours Program’s emphasis on marquee limited-overs series, especially in World Cup run-up years.
South Africa's Tour Of Australia 2025: Fixtures
August 10: 1st T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin - 2:45 PM IST
August 12: 2nd T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin - 2:45 PM IST
August 16: 3rd T20I at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns - 2:45 PM IST
August 19: 1st ODI at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns - 10:00 AM IST
August 22: 2nd ODI at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay - 10:00 AM IST
August 24: 3rd ODI at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay - 10:00 AM IST
Australia vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Records
The two teams last played in the ICC World Test Championship final in June. The Proteas successfully chased down a target of 282 runs in the fourth innings. Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 25 T20Is and 110 ODIs, Here's a look at the head-to-head records:
AUS Vs RSA, T20Is: Australia lead South Africa 17-8 in their previous 25 meetings.
AUS Vs RSA, ODIs: South Africa lead Australia 55-51 in their previous 110 meetings.
Australia Vs South Africa: Squads
Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.
South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, and Rassie van der Dussen.
Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.
South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj , Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen.
Where To Watch Australia Vs South Africa 2025 Live?
Live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 2025 cricket series will be available on the JioHotstar website and app in India. The AUS vs SA series will shown live on the Star Sports network.
In Australia, the series will be available on Fox Cricket, with live streaming on Kayo Sports and Foxtel. In South Africa, the matches will be shown live on SuperSport, SuperSport Action, Supersport Cricket, and SuperSport Grandstand. Live streaming will be available on the DStv app.