England and Australia are set to clash for the final time in the ongoing bilateral series at County Ground in Bristol on Sunday. They will meet for the summit clash of the ODI series. (More Cricket News)
England have bounced back with back-to-back wins in the third and fourth ODI to level the series at 2-2 and now the inexperienced English side will be up against the mighty Australia on Sunday.
Harry Brook found his rhythm in the last two matches and played crucial innings to lead his side towards the victory. Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone also played valuable knocks in the fourth ODI which was reduced to 39 overs per side.
Matthew Potts took four wickets and Brydon Carse claimed three wickets. Jofra Archer grabbed a brace and Adil Rashid took a wicket.
England Vs Australia ODI: Full Squads
England: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Mahli Beardman.
England Vs Australia: ODI Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 159
Australia won - 90
England won - 64
No Result/Draw - 05
England Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Live Streaming Details
When to watch the England vs Australia 5th ODI match?
The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will be played on Sunday, September 29 at County Ground in Bristol. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the England vs Australia 5th ODI match?
The England vs Australia 5th ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and the FanCode app and website.