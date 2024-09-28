Cricket

England Vs Australia, 5th ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match

England will face Australia in the fifth and final ODI match of the bilateral series in Bristol on Sunday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the ENG Vs AUS Cricket match

Englands Matthew Potts appeals for the wicket of Australias Mitchell Marsh. AP Photo
England's Matthew Potts appeals for the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the fourth One Day International match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
info_icon

England and Australia are set to clash for the final time in the ongoing bilateral series at County Ground in Bristol on Sunday. They will meet for the summit clash of the ODI series. (More Cricket News)

England have bounced back with back-to-back wins in the third and fourth ODI to level the series at 2-2 and now the inexperienced English side will be up against the mighty Australia on Sunday.

Harry Brook found his rhythm in the last two matches and played crucial innings to lead his side towards the victory. Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone also played valuable knocks in the fourth ODI which was reduced to 39 overs per side.

Matthew Potts took four wickets and Brydon Carse claimed three wickets. Jofra Archer grabbed a brace and Adil Rashid took a wicket.

Liam Livingstone scored 62 runs off 27 deliveries at Lord's. - null
ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone Lights Up Lord's As England Level Series 2-2

BY Stats Perform

England Vs Australia ODI: Full Squads

England: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Mahli Beardman.

England Vs Australia: ODI Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 159

Australia won - 90

England won - 64

No Result/Draw - 05

England Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Live Streaming Details

When to watch the England vs Australia 5th ODI match?

The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will be played on Sunday, September 29 at County Ground in Bristol. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the England vs Australia 5th ODI match?

The England vs Australia 5th ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 5th ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Play Called Off In Kanpur Due To Persistent Rain, No Balls Bowled
  3. Musheer Khan Ruled Out Of Irani Cup 2024 Following Road Accident In UP - Reports
  4. Indian Premier League: What To Expect From IPL Governing Council Meet; Retention Purse, RTM Card Big Topics
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Starc Leaks 28 Runs In An Over; List Of Most Expensive Overs By Australian Bowlers
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 5 Clash
  2. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  3. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  4. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  5. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
Tennis News
  1. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  3. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  4. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 28, 2024
  2. 'Hypocrisy At Its Worst': India's Hard-Hitting Response To Pakistan At UNGA For Raking Up Kashmir Issue
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'
  4. Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row
  5. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE Updates: Israeli Military Claims Death Of Hezbollah's Top Leader; IDF Says 'Message Is Very Clear'
  2. Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Beirut: Report
  3. Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrikes Fuel Hezbollah Confrontation | In Pics
  4. US Troops To Leave Some Longstanding Bases In Iraq, Says New Deal
  5. Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series