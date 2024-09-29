England Vs Australia 5th ODI Live Scores: Steven Smith Leads Aussies In Final Match As Visitors Opt To Bowl First

Welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final ODI of the bilateral series between England and Australia being played at County Ground in Bristol on Sunday (29th September). The series is levelled at 2-2 after four matches and the series decider holds great importance. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the fifth ODI between England and Australia, right here. (More Cricket News)
ENG Vs AUS, 5th ODI Toss Update
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Playing XIs:
England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid
Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Team Update
Australian captain Mitch Marsh is missing the final ODI due to soreness and Steven Smith is leading the side in his absence. Cooper Connolly was handed an ODI debut cap. Alex Carey and Sean Abbott were replaced by Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie in the Playing XI.
For England, Jofra Archer was benched and Olly Stones was added to the playing XI in his place.
ENG Vs AUS, 5th ODI Full Squads
England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, John Turner
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly