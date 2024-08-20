Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Feels Ben Stokes Will Let Him Do His 'Own Thing' As Stand-in Captain

England skipper Ben Stokes suffered a hamstring injury playing in The Hundred, ruling him out of their three-Test series against Sri Lanka

England stand-in captain Ollie Pope.
Ollie Pope believes Ben Stokes will let him "do his own thing" when he steps up as England captain in the all-rounder's absence. (ENG vs SL, 1st Test Streaming | More Cricket News)

Stokes suffered a hamstring injury playing in The Hundred earlier this month, ruling him out of their three-Test series against Sri Lanka.

England are looking to build on their 3-0 sweep of West Indies in July, in which Pope shone, scoring a sixth Test hundred and two half-centuries.

The 26-year-old, England's usual vice-captain, will still have Stokes' guidance if needed as he is due to be in the dressing room for the Tests despite his injury.

Pope admitted he had already turned to the 33-year-old for advice but is ready to step into the role for the first Test.

"It is still Stokesy's team and if I want to lean on him, I can, but I think he will let me do my own thing. He has said he is happy to do that," Pope said.

"He will be watching and chat with Baz [Test coach Brendon McCullum] so I can have those conversations in the intervals if I think something needs to change.

"I know how well he has managed our bowlers, especially, so I have picked his brains on it, but it will be a lot of the same messages with a different voice and in my own way.

"It's about not overcomplicating it for me. I think I read the game fairly well and Stokesy and I have often been of the same mindset. As the series goes on, it will let itself out for me.

"Brooky has a great cricket brain, [Joe Root] too, so there is plenty of experience out there to bounce a few ideas off.

"Everyone is pretty clear how they want to go about this week and the series in general."

England have won their last three Test series against Sri Lanka, one at home and two away, but were beaten by the tourists in 2014.

"We don't underestimate any of the teams that come over here," Pope added. "Our target is to win 3-0, but we realise Sri Lanka have got some good experienced guys who have played a lot of Test matches.

"The main focus is on ourselves. We will just play our best cricket and try and put on a good performance. Hopefully, the scoreboard at the end reflects that."

England’s first Test against Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

