ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Starc Leaks 28 Runs In An Over; List Of Most Expensive Overs By Australian

liam livingstone X bharat byte
Liam Livingstone batting during the 4th ODI cricket match against Australia. Photo: X | Bharat Byte
Australian speedster Mitchell Starc set an unwanted record during the 4th ODI at Lord's on Friday when he finished the last over of England's innings in which Liam Livingstone smashed four sixes and a four to collect 28 runs, making it the most expensive over by an Australian in ODI cricket. (More Cricket News)

Livingstone made a 27-ball 62 which included seven sixes and three fours. During his lethal knock, he also scored the fastest fifty at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

England were asked to bat first and they started well in a rain-barred match. The match was reduced to 39 overs per side after a delay in the start. Ben Duckett (63 off 62) and stand-in captain Harry Brook (87 off 58) made crucial fifties.

Thanks to Livingstone's acceleration in the end, England crossed the 300-run mark and set a 313-run target for the visitors. In response, Australia were restricted to 126 all out in 24.4 overs.

What Happened In 39th Over?

Livingstone found a half-volley and sent the ball into the crowds over mid-off. The second delivery was a slower one and the English batter missed that completely. The next one went over mid-wicket for the second maximum of the over.

The fate of the next two deliveries was also the same. Starc tried to bowl the last delivery away from his body, but he managed to get the bottom of the bat and the ball raced to the boundary through point region.

Now, let's take a look at the four most expensive overs by Australians in ODI cricket

28 - Mitchell Starc vs England, Lord's, 2024

26 - Xavier Doherty vs India, Bengaluru, 2013

26 - Cameron Green vs India, Indore, 2023

26 - Adam Zampa vs South Africa, Centurion, 2023

Starc also leaked 29 runs in a T20 World Cup match against India earlier this year when the Indian captain Rohit Sharma charged against him in a 'Super Eight' match.

Now, let's take a look at the five most expensive overs by Australians (across all formats)

Glenn Maxwell - 30 vs India (T20I, 2023)

Mitchell Starc - 29 vs India (T20I, 2024)

Mitchell Starc - 28 vs England (ODI, 2024)

Adam Zampa - 28 vs West Indies (T20I, 2024)

Brett Lee - 27 vs West Indies (T20I, 2009)

Four of the five expensive overs by an Australian bowler came in the last two years.

