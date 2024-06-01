Cricket

Karthik Considers Himself 'Among The Lucky Few To Have Had The Chance To Represent' India

Dinesh Karthik announces his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Dinesh Karthik has announced he is retiring from all cricket, bringing an end to his nearly 20-year career. (More Cricket News)

Karthik represented India in 180 matches across all formats, making his debut in September 2004, but has not played for his national side since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He has been a part of the Indian Premier League since its inaugural season in 2008, representing six teams, including two spells at Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

His most recent stint with RCB saw him play a vital role in their run to the playoffs, where they ultimately lost to Rajasthan Royals.

In a social media post on Saturday, his 39th birthday, Karthik announced his decision to retire from the sport.

"Having given it plenty of thought for some time now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket," Karthik said in his statement.

"I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends.

"My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn't be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika [Pallikal], herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me.

"Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers wouldn't be the same without your support and good wishes."

Karthik is one of just seven players to feature in every edition of the IPL so far, playing 256 games across that run.

He also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Overall, Karthik scored 4816 runs, striking at over 135 with 22 half-centuries. As a keeper, he is second only to MS Dhoni in overall dismissals (172) as well as stumpings (36).

