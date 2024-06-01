Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible. Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” Karthik posted on his X account making his retirement official.