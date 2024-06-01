Cricket

Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Dinesh Karthik has officially announced his retirement from all forms of the game after a 22-year career.

Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
info_icon

Dinesh Karthik has officially announced his retirement from all forms of the game after a 22-year career. He last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and his final IPL game was in the 2024 IPL Eliminator for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible. Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” Karthik posted on his X account making his retirement official.

Karthik made his first-class debut in the 2002-03 season for Tamil Nadu. The ODI debut for India came a season later in 2004 when he played England at Lord’s. A month and a half later, it was followed by a Test debut at the Wankhede Stadium against the mighty Australia.

Further in his post, he appreciated all his coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and all the support staff that have played a part in his journey. 

“I’d like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends,” he added. 

Dinesh Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, 60 T20Is scoring 1025, 1752 and 682 runs, respectively. He also played for six franchises in the IPL since 2008, playing 257 games and accumulating 4842 runs at an average of 26.32 and a strike rate of 135.36. 

