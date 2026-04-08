DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka Lays Solid Foundation With Quickfire Knock For Capitals

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first
Gujarat Titans posted 210-run total
Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul put on 76 runs for first wicket in DC chase
Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Pathum Nissanka laid a sound foundation for his side with a quickfire knock on Wednesday (April 8) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Nissanka stroked the ball beautifully during the powerplay and looked destined for a big one before getting caught at mid-off by Rahul Tewatia for a 24-ball 41. Prasidh Krishna provided GT the breakthrough.
The standout shot of Nissanka's innings was perhaps a serene straight drive against Mohammed Siraj in the very first over. The drive signalled the underrated Sri Lanka batter's intent early, and he went on to club Ashok Sharma for three fours and six off successive balls in the sixth over.
Earlier, GT rode fifties from opener Jos Buttler, captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar to post a 210-run total in Delhi.
Capitals' skipper Axar Patel had won the toss and elected to bowl first, stating that his team had chased well and wanted to continue in the same vein. DC went in with the same playing XI as their previous game against Mumbai Indians, which the Delhi-based franchise had won by six wickets.
Patel's opposite number Shubman Gill, meanwhile returned to the Titans' side after missing their last match with a muscle spasm in his neck. Gill replaced Kumar Kushagra in GT's only change.
Where are Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans placed in IPL 2026 standings?
Before match 14, Delhi Capitals were fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with four points from two games, while Gujarat Titans were lying ninth with no points from two matches.
What are the playing XIs for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Who are the impact substitutes for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Prasidh Krishna was the Gujarat Titans' Impact Substitute and Sameer Rizvi was the Impact Substitute for Delhi Capitals.