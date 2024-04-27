Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (Scorecard | Follow Live)
South African speedster Gerald Coetzee will not be in action for MI due to a stomach bug, Hardik Pandya informed at the toss. In Coetzee's place, MI have brought in English left-arm pacer Luke Wood.
Rishabh Pant's DC remains without the services of David Warner. The Australian's opening partner Prithvi Shaw will also be missing out from the game with Jharkhand youngster Kumar Kushagra getting a chance in the eleven.
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs: Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
Impact Subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya
This is the return leg of the fixture, which saw MI beating DC by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. Twenty days later, both teams lie in the lower half of the IPL points table - DC at the sixth and MI at the ninth position. Both sides are still in contention for the play-offs, however, and will be eager for a win today to claw their way into the top four.
The Capitals seem to coming back to form with three wins in their last four games while MI are still searching for consistency this season.
A loss here will be a massive blow to the chances of both these teams as both the teams have already suffered five defeats.