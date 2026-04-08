DC Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 14

Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia