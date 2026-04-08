DC Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 14

Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026: Here’s all you need to know about Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14 between DC and GT on Wednesday, 8 April, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match Photos-Ashok Sharma
Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8, 2026

  • Televised on Star Sports Network; streamed on JioHotstar app and website

  • GT lead head-to-head 4-3 across seven encounters

Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the two teams heading into the clash on completely contrasting trajectories.

DC have been one of the standout sides early in the season, winning both their matches to sit comfortably with four points, while GT are yet to open their account after a disappointing start.

Delhi’s campaign so far has been built on strong all-round performances. They began with a win over Lucknow Super Giants despite early batting struggles, and followed it up with an impressive victory over Mumbai Indians, chasing down 162 with ease thanks to Sameer Rizvi’s 90 off 51 balls.

Their bowling unit, led by Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav, has delivered at key moments, while the middle order has consistently bailed them out under pressure. However, DC still have concerns at the top, having suffered collapses like 26/4 and 7/2 in different games, exposing fragility in the opening combination.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have endured a tough start to IPL 2026, losing all their opening matches, including defeats to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

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Despite having a strong core featuring Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Rashid Khan, GT have struggled with consistency, particularly in the middle order and death bowling. Their losses have often come in closely fought contests, indicating that execution in crunch moments remains a major concern heading into this clash.

Adding another layer to the contest is the head-to-head history, where Gujarat Titans hold a slight 4-3 edge and have dominated recent meetings, including a 10-wicket win while chasing 200 in Delhi last season.

With DC riding momentum and looking to make their home ground a fortress, and GT desperate to avoid slipping further behind in the points table, this clash sets up as a classic battle between confidence and urgency.

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date: 8 April 2026 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Axar Patel (DC), Shubman Gill (GT)

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Anish Sahasrabudhe

3rd Umpire: Saidharshan Kumar

Current Standings: DC (4th), GT (9th)

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Team News

Sai Sudharsan has confirmed that Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill will return to the XI after missing the previous match due to a muscle spasm, with Kumar Kushagra likely to drop out of the top order.

Meanwhile, David Miller, who was struck on the face during a training session on Monday, is understood to be fine and available for selection. On the other side, Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has hinted at an unchanged XII for their second home game, barring any late injury or fitness concerns.

DC Vs GT: Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans hold a narrow edge in the head-to-head record, leading Delhi Capitals 4-3 across their seven encounters. They have also enjoyed relative success in Delhi, winning two of the three matches played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, giving them a slight advantage heading into this clash.

Unknown Match Facts

  • Delhi Capitals’ opening pair has managed to last through the Powerplay only once in their last 16 innings since IPL 2025

  • Jos Buttler boasts an average of 59.5 at the Feroz Shah Kotla, scoring 357 of his 510 runs against DC here at a strike rate of 170.81

  • Since IPL 2025, Prasidh Krishna has been significantly more economical while defending totals (6.71 vs 9.53), highlighted by his 3/29 vs PBKS compared to 1/43 vs RR earlier this season

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma

Q

When to watch DC Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match 14?

A

DC Vs GT, Match 14 of the IPL 2026, will be played on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Q

Where to watch DC Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match 14?

A

The DC Vs GT clash will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live via the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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