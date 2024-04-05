It's that time of the year when Cricket becomes an integral part of the lives of people in England, and Wales, and cricket fans from around the world. The historic, prestigious, and grand County Championship is back with its 124th edition starting on April 5, 2024, which is a Friday. (More Cricket News)
18 teams, divided into two divisions of 10 and 8 teams respectively, are all set to compete in a long and gruelling 126-match tournament across 25 different venues to claim the championship title. Here's everything one needs to know about this year's tournament.
Surrey, the defending champions, are aiming to make history by becoming three-time champions in a row after more than half a century. Meanwhile, Yorkshire, the king with 33 titles, is hoping to make a comeback to resurrect their legacy. Additionally, the legendary player, Alec Stewart, is expected to retire after this season, making it a memorable swansong for him.
A lot has changed this season: Durham and Worcestershire have been promoted to Division One, while Middlesex and Northamptonshire have been relegated.
The teams of Division One of the County Championship are:
Essex, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Durham, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire.
The teams of Division Two of the County Championship are:
Derbyshire, Middlesex, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Sussex, Worcestershire, Yorkshire.
Schedule of the County Championship 2024:
Round 1: April 5-8
Division 1
Match 1 - Durham v Hampshire at Chester-Le-Street)
Match 2 - Kent v Somerset at Taunton)
Match 3 - Lancashire v Surrey at Old Trafford
Match 4 - Nottinghamshire v Essex at Trent Bridge)
Match 5 - Warwickshire v Worcestershire at Edgbaston
Division 2:
Match 6 - Derbyshire v Gloucestershire (Derby),
Match 7 - Middlesex v Glamorgan (Lord’s)
Match 8 - Sussex v Northamptonshire (Hove)
Match 9 - Yorkshire v Leicestershire (Headingley)
Round 2: April 12-15
Division 1:
Match 10 - Essex v Kent (Chelmsford)
Match 11 - Hampshire v Lancashire (Ageas Bowl)
Match 12 - Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire (Trent Bridge),
Match 13 - Surrey v Somerset (Kia Oval),
Match 14 - Warwickshire v Durham (Edgbaston).
Division 2:
Match 15 - Glamorgan v Derbyshire (Sophia Gardens)
Match 16 - Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (Bristol)
Match 17 - Leicestershire v Sussex (Grace Road)
Match 18 - Northamptonshire v Middlesex (Northampton)
Round 3: April 19-22
Division 1:
Match 19 - Essex v Lancashire (Chelmsford)
Match 20 - Hampshire v Warwickshire (Ageas Bowl)
Match 21 - Kent v Surrey (Canterbury)
Match 22 - Somerset v Nottinghamshire (Taunton)
Match 23 - Worcestershire v Durham (Kidderminster).
Division 2:
Match 24 - Derbyshire v Leicestershire (Grace Road)
Match 25 - Middlesex v Yorkshire (Lord’s)
Match 26 - Northamptonshire v Glamorgan (Northampton)
Match 27 - Sussex v Gloucestershire (Hove)
Round 4: April 26-29
Division 1:
Match 28 - Durham v Essex (Chester-Le-Street),
Match 29 - Surrey v Hampshire (Kia Oval),
Match 30 - Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston),
Match 31 - Worcestershire v Somerset (Kidderminster).
Division 2:
Match 32 - Gloucestershire v Middlesex (Bristol)
Match 33 - Leicestershire v Northamptonshire (Grace Road)
Match 34 - Yorkshire v Derbyshire (Headingley)
Round 5: May 3-6
Division 1:
Lancashire v Kent (Old Trafford),
Somerset v Essex (Chelmsford).
Division 2:
Derbyshire v Sussex (Derby),
Middlesex v Leicestershire (Lord’s),
Yorkshire v Glamorgan (Headingley)
Round 6: May 10-13
Division 1:
Hampshire v Durham (Ageas Bowl),
Kent v Worcestershire (Canterbury),
Nottinghamshire v Lancashire (Trent Bridge),
Surrey v Warwickshire (Kia Oval).
Division 2:
Glamorgan v Sussex (Sophia Gardens),
Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire (Northampton)
Round 7: May 17-20
Division 1:
Essex v Warwickshire (Chelmsford),
Lancashire v Durham (Blackpool),
Nottinghamshire v Hampshire (Trent Bridge),
Somerset v Kent (Taunton),
Surrey v Worcestershire (Kia Oval).
Division 2:
Derbyshire v Northamptonshire (Derby),
Glamorgan v Middlesex (Sophia Gardens),
Leicestershire v Gloucestershire (Grace Road),
Sussex v Yorkshire (Hove)
Round 8: May 24-27
Division 1:
Durham v Somerset (Chester-Le-Street),
Hampshire v Surrey (Ageas Bowl),
Kent v Essex (Canterbury),
Lancashire v Warwickshire (Old Trafford),
Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire (New Road).
Division 2:
Gloucestershire v Derbyshire (Bristol),
Leicestershire v Glamorgan (Grace Road),
Middlesex v Sussex (Lord’s),
Northamptonshire v Yorkshire (Northampton)
Round 9: June 23-26
Division 1:
Essex v Durham (Chelmsford),
Kent v Lancashire (Canterbury),
Nottinghamshire v Somerset (Trent Bridge)
Warwickshire v Hampshire (Edgbaston),
Worcestershire v Surrey (New Road).
Division 2:
Glamorgan v Northamptonshire (Sophia Gardens),
Middlesex v Derbyshire (Lord’s),
Sussex v Leicestershire (Hove),
Yorkshire v Gloucestershire (Scarborough)
Round 10: June 30-July 3
Division 1:
Durham v Worcestershire (Chester-Le-Street),
Hampshire v Kent (Ageas Bowl),
Lancashire v Nottinghamshire (Southport)
Somerset v Warwickshire (Taunton),
Surrey v Essex (Kia Oval).
Division 2:
Derbyshire v Yorkshire (Chesterfield),
Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Cheltenham College),
Leicestershire v Middlesex (Grace Road),
Northamptonshire v Sussex (Northampton)
Round 11: August 22-25
Division 1:
Durham v Nottinghamshire (Chester-Le-Street),
Hampshire v Essex (Ageas Bowl),
Surrey v Lancashire (Kia Oval),
Warwickshire v Somerset (Edgbaston),
Worcestershire v Kent (New Road).
Division 2:
Derbyshire v Glamorgan (Derby),
Gloucestershire v Leicestershire (Bristol).
Middlesex v Northamptonshire (Merchant Taylors’ School),
Yorkshire v Sussex (Scarborough)
Round 12: August 29-September 1
Division 1:
Essex v Worcestershire (Chelmsford),
Lancashire v Hampshire (Old Trafford),
Nottinghamshire v Surrey (Trent Bridge),
Somerset v Durham (Taunton),
Warwickshire v Kent (Edgbaston).
Division 2:
Glamorgan v Leicestershire (Sophia Gardens),
Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire (Bristol),
Sussex v Derbyshire (Hove),
Yorkshire v Middlesex (Headingley)
Round 13: September 9-12
Division 1:
Durham v Lancashire (Chester-Le-Street),
Essex v Nottinghamshire (Chelmsford),
Kent v Hampshire (Canterbury),
Somerset v Surrey (Taunton),
Worcestershire v Warwickshire (New Road).
Division 2:
Leicestershire v Yorkshire (Grace Road),
Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Lord’s),
Northamptonshire v Derbyshire (Northampton),
Sussex v Glamorgan (Hove)
Round 14: September 17-20
Division 1:
Hampshire v Worcestershire (Ageas Bowl),
Kent v Nottinghamshire (Canterbury),
Lancashire v Somerset (Old Trafford),
Surrey v Durham (Kia Oval),
Warwickshire v Essex (Edgbaston).
Division 2:
Derbyshire v Middlesex (Derby),
Glamorgan v Yorkshire (Sophia Gardens),
Gloucestershire v Sussex (Bristol),
Northamptonshire v Leicestershire (Northampton)
Round 15: September 26-29
Division 1:
Durham v Kent (Chester-Le-Street),
Essex v Surrey (Chelmsford),
Nottinghamshire v Warwickshire (Trent Bridge),
Somerset v Hampshire (Taunton),
Worcestershire v Lancashire (New Road).
Division 2:
Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens),
Leicestershire v Derbyshire (Grace Road),
Sussex v Middlesex (Hove)
Yorkshire v Northamptonshire (Headingley)
County Championship 2024 Squads:
Durham
Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick (c), David Bedingham (wk), Ollie Robinson (wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Scott Boland
Essex
Charlie Allison (c), Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Michael Pepper (wk), Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer
Hampshire
Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland (wk), Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq
Kent
Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O’Riordan, Sam Billings (wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett
Lancashire
Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings (c), Luke Wells, Mitchell Stanley, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Harry Singh, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt (wk), Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams
Nottinghamshire
Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed (c), Jack Haynes, Tom Loten, Will Young, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fateh Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Toby Pettman
Somerset
Andrew Umeed, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler- Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (wk), Alfie Ogborne, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker
Surrey
Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Amar Virdi, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Yousef Majid
Warwickshire
Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (c & wk), Chris Benjamin (wk), Michael Burgess (wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson
Worcestershire
Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rob Jones, Ben Gibbon, Brett D’Oliveira (c), Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Joe Leach, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick (wk), Henry Cullen (wk), Adam Finch, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh
Derbyshire
David Lloyd (c), Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Samit Patel, Aneurin Donald (wk), Brooke Guest (wk), Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell
Glamorgan
Sam Northeast (c), Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton (wk), Chris Cooke (wk), Henry Hurle (wk), William Smale (wk), Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie Mcllroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan
Gloucestershire
Graeme van Buuren (c), Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (wk), James Bracey (wk), Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar
Leicestershire
Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox (wk), Harry Swindells (wk), Lewis Hill (c & wk), Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie
Middlesex
Joshua De Caires, Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi (wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Toby Roland-Jones (c), Tom Helm
Northamptonshire
Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, David Willey, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus (wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, Jack White, George Weldon.
Sussex
John Simpson (c & wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop (wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills.
Yorkshire
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, William Luxton, George Hill, Jaffer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Finlay Bean (wk), Harry Duke (wk), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Matthew Fisher, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Mickey Edwards, Matt Milnes.
Where to watch the County Championship 2024 matches?
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has taken the responsibility for broadcasting the County matches live. However, it will also be available to stream on the BBC Sports.
Meanwhile, worldwide, the matches can streamed online at the official YouTube channels of the teams, for example, the matches of Durham will be available here.