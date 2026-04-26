CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 37 Today

Check CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026 hourly weather forecast in Chennai, including rain chances, temperature updates, and match-time conditions that could this vital Indian Premier League match

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CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match at Chennai
Chennai Super Kings cricketers celebrate a Punjab Kings wicket during IPL 2026 clash at Chepauk. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk

  • CSK come into this game on the back of a win

  • Check Chennai's hourly weather

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has reached the halfway mark as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, April 26. The Yellow Brigade come into this fixture on the back of a morale-boosting win over Mumbai Indians (MI) whereas GT were beaten by RCB.

CSK will go into this match with higher confidence. A crushing win over Mumbai will reinvigorate the players when they take on GT at the Chepauk. However, the injury to Ayush Mhatre have hampered them to go with the skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's form at the top of the order, who is yet to hit the heights of his previous years.

All eyes will be on Sanju Samson as the batter continues to score runs with the bat. With two centuries to his name in IPL 2026, Samson's exploits could be the key for CSK to climb up the points table.

As for GT, the Shubman Gill-led side have hit a stumbling block. A defeat to RCB have left in no man's land. Another loss in Chennai could dampen their playoffs qualification hopes, given the rise of other sides around them in the table.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

As per AccuWeather, Chennai's forecast is expected to have high temperatures ranging from 35.4° to 38.2°, with overnight lows between 27.1° and 30.1°. The city is expected to experience severe heat with no rain in sight.

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CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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