Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravi Shastri Backs Yashasvi Jaiswal To Return From Australia As Better Player

Shastri said if Jaiswal can adapt to the challenging Perth pitch, known for its lively bounce, the young opener will play with freedom later on in the series

India vs Aus Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is confident that the "already world class" Yashasvi Jaiswal will return from the Australian tour a significantly improved batter, no matter the challenges he encounters along the way. (More Cricket News)

Shastri said if Jaiswal can adapt to the challenging Perth pitch, known for its lively bounce, the young opener will play with freedom later on in the series.

"I think he’ll be a better player when he leaves Australian shores. Already he’s world class," Shastri said at a Fox Cricket event.

"You saw what he did against England (and) just the freedom with which he plays.

"I think once he adapts to these conditions – it’s not going to be easy to adjust in Perth with that bounce, no matter how talented you are. You have got to be prepared to do the hard yards.

"But if he can see that phase through, I think he’ll entertain. He will love these pitches. He’s someone who score pretty freely as well.”

Hailed as one of Indian cricket's brightest young talents, the 21-year-old made a dazzling start to his Test career. He cemented his spot in the team with a stunning series performance against England earlier this year.

"He’s come up the hard way, so you can see that hunger and passion, not just in his eyes, but when he’s out there in the middle, fielding in the slips. He wants to be involved in the game."

Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. - AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia

BY PTI

Having led India to two series victories in Australia, Shastri knows firsthand that defeating the Aussies on their home turf is no easy feat.

"It’s going to be tough,” Shastri said.

"As I found out on my three tours here as a coach, you have to be at your best. Your A game has to come to the park very early if you want to catch Australia on the wrong foot.

"You don’t want to give an inch. I think that is the only way. There is no other way you can play. You’ve got to, or you’re not going to get an inch.

"You have got to understand very early what to expect from the media as well, because they’ll be behind the Australian team. But if you can get your boys to get out there and play as hard as it gets be ready for some tough cricket and perform, the media will respect you.”

Virat Kohli scored just 192 runs in 10 Test innings at home in 2024, at an average of 21.33. - AP
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: You Don't Write Off Champions - Nathan Lyon On Virat Kohli

BY PTI

'You will see Kohli firing in the start of the series'

Virat Kohli has been enduring a lean patch across all formats in recent months, with just two centuries and 11 half-centuries in his last 60 Test innings.

However, despite these struggles, Kohli boasts a remarkable record in Australia.

Having toured Down Under four times, the right-hander averages an impressive 54.0, and Shastri has once again backed the veteran batter to excel in the upcoming series.

"You mellow with age, don’t you? But I think at the start of the Test series, you might just see (Kohli) firing again. He needs to be, I’d like to see him (like that) again,” Shastri was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

"In the face, that’s Kohli. Come Australia, he’ll get his juices going. It’s (about) how he starts off, and for Australia, it’s with Steve Smith."

