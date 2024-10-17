Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia

As someone who saw Jaiswal from a very young age, Jwala Singh feels that the 21-year-old has grown as a batsman since making his debut in 2023 against the West Indies

yashasvi-jaiswal-india-vs-bangladesh-2nd-test-day-5-kanpur-ap-photo
Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. Photo: AP
info_icon

Yashasvi Jaiswal was oblivious to the cheers of a handful of spectators as he walked across a soaked M Chinnaswamy Stadium turf on Wednesday, chatting intensely with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. (More Cricket News)

There was no pressing demand for him to spend an hour at indoor nets as rain held up the first day's play of the opening Test between India and New Zealand.

After all, he is going through a roseate phase in Test cricket for over a year now.

But that deep caring for his craft and a focused mind will come handy when Jaiswal crosses over to Australia next month for the biggest challenge yet in his fledgling career, feels his childhood coach Jwala Singh.

"At this level, it is more about how you handle pressure. You can always work on technique, but if you don't have the right attitude and mindset then you will end up as a failure. But fortunately, Yashasvi has a mature head on his shoulder," Jwala told PTI when he was informed about skipper Rohit Sharma's high evaluation of his younger colleague.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Rohit Sharma Says Giving Vice-captaincy To Jasprit Bumrah Right Call: 'He Understands...'

BY PTI

"It is even more true when you go and play in Australia because they play some hard cricket there and put a lot of pressure on opposition," he added.

As someone who saw Jaiswal from a very young age, Jwala feels that the 21-year-old has grown as a batsman since making his debut in 2023 against the West Indies.

"I think being around players like Rohit and Virat has helped him a lot. After all, there is nothing like learning from such masters," he said.

Since his baptism in international cricket, Jaiswal has made 1217 runs from 11 Tests at an average of 64.05 and has three daddy knocks – 171, 209 and 214.

Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. - AP
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

So, what are the changes that he has observed in the left-hander in the last one year or so?

"He always has been aggressive as a batsman. Earlier, he had a tendency to attack almost every ball, especially fast bowlers, but now he uses aggression more judiciously.

"Yashasvi now has more awareness of his game. He has better awareness about which ball to attack and which one to let go. Of course, he has also become a very good fielder now, especially in slip region," Jwala noted.

The trait was visible in Jaiswal's batting while going through a breakout series against England earlier this year.

The way he handled English legend James Anderson was impeccable. At Rajkot, Jaiswal respectfully patted a fuller length delivery from Anderson back to the bowler in the 85th over.

But once the pacer erred in length, Jaiswal creamed the Lancastrian's next three balls for sixes -- a sweep over square leg, a loft over mid-wicket and straight mousse over the bowler's head.

Jaiswal was highly effective against Anderson throughout the series -- extracting 98 runs from 150 balls that he faced off the quick and getting out twice.

It was not entirely surprising then that he became only the second Indian batter after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar to score over 700 in a series.

But then it is always easy to play down that wonderful run citing home advantage, as Australia offers a vastly different challenge.

What are the challenges a sub-continent batter will face Down Under?

"First thing first, what India did in Australia during their last two visits here has been fantastic. Not many teams have managed that (winning back-to-back series). So, the Aussies will go hard at Indians to overturn it.

"I am sure they are going to pepper them with some short stuff and I guess the pitches too could offer some more spice.

"In that sense, I think the batters coming here should be well-prepared to play a few more cuts and pulls," former England pacer Alan Mullaly, who is now settled in Perth, told PTI.

India skipper Rohit Sharma had little doubt about the skill level and adaptability of Jaiswal.

"He has got the game to play in all sorts of conditions. You can bet on him and expect him to do wonders for the team. We've found a great player.

"Now, it is just about how he manages himself in the next couple of years," said Rohit.

So far, the signs have been encouraging.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia
  2. SRH Likely To Retain Five Players; Heinrich Klaasen's Price Reported To Be Rs 23 Crore!
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett Lauds Pakistan's Spin Attack As England Trail By 127 Runs
  4. Services Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 2 Match
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC 2024: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs NZ-W Semi-Final Match
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League: Fowler Completes Turnaround As Man City Maintain Excellent Start
  2. Harry Kane Excited By Thomas Tuchel Reunion: 'He'll Bring A Lot Of Energy'
  3. Thomas Tuchel's Appointment Raises 'Serious Questions' For FA To Answer' Gary Neville
  4. Ipswich Vs Everton, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction
  5. Bournemouth Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  2. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  4. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  5. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Seeks Delhi LG's Personal Affidavit On 'Illegal' Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Chief Minister
  3. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  4. 'Done To Remove Encroachment': Gujarat Govt Justifies Demolitions In Gir Somnath District
  5. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  4. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years