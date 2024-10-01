IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fairytale run in Test cricket continues. The southpaw, who had earlier become the second-fastest Indian past the 1000-run mark in Tests, on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) helped architect India's incredible seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at Green Park. (Report | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Jaiswal's back-to-back fifties in the Kanpur Test took his 2024 tally in the classic format to 929 runs, which happens to be the highest by an India batter in a calendar year before turning 23 years old. With that, the enterprising opener surpasses the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s previously-held record of 918 Test runs in 1971.
The 22-year-old from Suriyawan, Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) is having a blockbuster year, particularly in the red-ball format. He has smashed two double centuries and eight 50-plus scores in 14 innings this year thus far, and with a long Test season ahead, sky is the limit for him.
Jaiswal had earlier become the first player in international cricket to cross the 1000-run aggregate across formats in 2024, while batting against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in July.
The top-order batter has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, and Abhishek Sharma has been picked instead. Jaiswal is however expected to be selected for the Test series that follows against New Zealand in October-November.