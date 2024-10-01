Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal's back-to-back fifties in the Kanpur Test took his 2024 tally in the classic format to 929 runs, the highest by an India batter in a calendar year before turning 23 years old

yashasvi-jaiswal-india-vs-bangladesh-2nd-test-day-5-kanpur-ap-photo
Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. Photo: AP
info_icon

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fairytale run in Test cricket continues. The southpaw, who had earlier become the second-fastest Indian past the 1000-run mark in Tests, on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) helped architect India's incredible seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at Green Park. (Report | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Jaiswal's back-to-back fifties in the Kanpur Test took his 2024 tally in the classic format to 929 runs, which happens to be the highest by an India batter in a calendar year before turning 23 years old. With that, the enterprising opener surpasses the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s previously-held record of 918 Test runs in 1971.

The 22-year-old from Suriyawan, Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) is having a blockbuster year, particularly in the red-ball format. He has smashed two double centuries and eight 50-plus scores in 14 innings this year thus far, and with a long Test season ahead, sky is the limit for him.

Jaiswal had earlier become the first player in international cricket to cross the 1000-run aggregate across formats in 2024, while batting against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in July.

The top-order batter has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, and Abhishek Sharma has been picked instead. Jaiswal is however expected to be selected for the Test series that follows against New Zealand in October-November.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC WTC 2023-25: How Can India Qualify For The Final After Winning IND Vs BAN Series?
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Arsenal Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  3. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  4. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  5. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Adventure In Uttarakhand
  2. Rivers With Legal Rights Of Humans
  3. Bridging Past And Present
  4. A Double Edged Weapon
  5. The Mandala Economy
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions On The Rise Amid Airstrikes & Ground Ops
  2. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
  3. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  4. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  5. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3