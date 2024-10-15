Cricket

Rohit Sharma Says Giving Vice-captaincy To Jasprit Bumrah Right Call: 'He Understands...'

The decision has been viewed as a precursor to Bumrah stepping in as India's skipper during the tour to Australia

India vs Bangladesh Cricket 2nd test day 5 Photo gallery_9
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday vindicated Jasprit Bumrah's promotion as the vice-captain for the three-Test series against New Zealand, terming the lead pacer as an integral part of the leadership group who has a lot of "understanding" of the game. (More Cricket News)

Bumrah’s elevation to vice-captaincy for the Test series, beginning in Bengaluru on Wednesday, came as a bit of surprise as India did not have a deputy to Rohit in the recent series against Bangladesh.

The decision has been viewed as a precursor to Jasprit Bumrah stepping in as India's skipper during the tour to Australia.

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in practice session at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur ahead of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test. - X | BCCI
India's Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma May Miss One AUS Vs IND Test In BGT - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

PTI had reported on October 10 that Rohit is set to miss at least one Test Down Under due to personal reasons.

“Look, Bumrah has played a lot of cricket. I've played a lot of cricket with him. He understands the game pretty well. He's got a good head on his shoulder. When you talk to him, he understands the game,” Rohit told reporters during his pre-match press meet after rain hampered India’s training session.

“Tactically, I can't say much because he has not captained much. He was captain in one Test match and a couple of T20s, I guess,” he added.

Bumrah had led India in the rescheduled Test against England in 2022 and marshalled the side in the T20I series against Ireland last year.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Squad For New Zealand Tests: Rohit To Lead, Bumrah Vice Captain, Shami Still Missing

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“He understands what is required. When you are in a situation where you need a leader to step up, I think Bumrah will be one of them. So, over the past, he's always been in our leadership group,” said Rohit.

The 37-year-old said his premier pacer has seamlessly moved to the role of a mentor to the young pacers in the team.

“Whether it is speaking to the bowlers who have just come into the squad, whether it is getting internally with the team to discuss about how to move forward as a team, he's always been part of that leadership group.

“So, it's probably the right thing to just have him around and speak to the bowlers and internally discuss how to take the team forward,” added Rohit.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins Outlines Australia's Bumrah Strategy For Blockbuster India Series
  2. Bangladesh Suspend Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe For 'Player Assault', Misconduct
  3. Rohit Sharma Says Giving Vice-captaincy To Jasprit Bumrah Right Call: 'He Understands...'
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Preview: Kohli, Rohit Look To Find Big Innings Against Depleted Kiwis
  5. Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Ails India's Premier Pacer - Check Details
Football News
  1. Daniel Maldini Continues Family Legacy With Italy Debut In UEFA Nations League - Reactions
  2. Jonas Eidevall Resigns As Arsenal Women Head Coach After Poor Run Of Results
  3. FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Format, Groups, Schedule, Squads, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. GER 1-0 NED, UEFA Nations League: 'Supercharged' Germany Have Big Ambitions – Julian Nagelsmann
  5. Belgium 1-2 France, UEFA Nations League: Didier Deschamps Hails 'Radiant' Randal Kolo Muani
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction LIVE Updates: Final Session Coming Up; Udita Biggest Buy At 32L So Far
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  2. India-Canada Ties Hit All-Time Low Over Nijjar's Killing
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule
  5. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Media From Publishing Images Of ‘All Living Beings’
  2. Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know
  3. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India After November
  4. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  5. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Urges Centre To Step In As Bengal Govt Fails To Follow Order; Cal HC Allows Protesters Carnival
  2. Punjab Panchayat Polls: Firing Reported Outside Two Polling Booths, Six Injured
  3. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23
  6. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Arjun Cheema Finishes 8th, India End First Day With One Medal
  7. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction LIVE Updates: Final Session Coming Up; Udita Biggest Buy At 32L So Far
  8. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan