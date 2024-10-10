Cricket

BGT: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma May Miss One Test Against Australia On Personal Grounds - Report

As per a report in the PTI, the star batter could skip one of the opening Tests against the Aussies in the mouth-watering Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November-December 2024

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in practice session at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur ahead of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test. Photo: X | BCCI
Ahead of India's much-anticipated Test series against Australia, their skipper Rohit Sharma could likely miss the opening Test later this year on personal grounds. (More Cricket News)

Ahead of the Australia series, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series starting from October 22 and then embark on a five-match series Down Under starting with the 1st IND vs AUS Test on December 22 in Perth.

According to a report, the Indian batter has informed the BCCI of his potential absence from the first or second IND vs AUS Test.

"There isn't any complete clarity about the situation. It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in coming days," he said.

The 37-year-old Rohit played both the home Tests against Bangladesh. India will next host New Zealand for a three-Test rubber starting October 16.

In case Rohit misses a Test match in Australia, the in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be his cover although Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are also players with enough experience in the opening slot. Easwaran will also be in Australia with the India A team which he is supposed to lead.

However, there is no word who the vice-captain of the Test team will be as there was no official deputy for Rohit during the recent home series against Bangladesh.

"I think we need to understand that we have got a lot of IPL captains in this team. When you talk about the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, hopefully a Yashasvi (Jaiswal) going forward.

"There are a lot of players who have led their franchises," Abhishek Nayar told the media on the eve of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

There are three candidates for the role -- Rohit's white ball deputy Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has led India in a Test in England, and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

"I wouldn't look at them as youngsters anymore. Yes, they are youngsters in terms of age and the amount of cricket they have played. But, I think overall, mentally and in their development as a cricketer, I think they have the leadership qualities that are required. You don't need to have a vice-captain that should be designated," Nayar had stated when asked about the red-ball vice-captaincy.

"I think overall, the thought process of these youngsters is of a senior player. It's of someone who has played a lot of cricket."

(with PTI inputs)

