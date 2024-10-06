Cricket

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma To Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Former RCB Star Shuts Down Rumours

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers believes if Rohit Sharma decides to make the move from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, it could potentially turn out to be the biggest transfer in the history of the league

Rohit Sharma IPL 2024 MI AP Photo
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings' in Mumbai. AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers believes if Rohit Sharma decides to make the move from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, it could potentially turn out to be the biggest transfer in the history of the league. (More Cricket News)

The 40-year-old, reacting to the Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai rumours, said that it would grab all the limelight and headlines. 

Hardik Pandya was handed over the captaincy after Rohit was sacked from the position last season at the franchise. 

During a live Question and Answer session on de Villiers’ YouTube channel, he spoke about the potential Rohit Sharma transfer. 

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend said that he does not see the move going through given the Rohit's commitment to the franchise.

"I almost laughed at the Rohit comment. That will be quite a story if Rohit moves from Mumbai Indians to RCB. Wow! Imagine the headlines. It will be bigger than Hardik Pandya's move. He moved from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai, which although wasn't big a surprise," De Villiers said on Youtube.

Coming to the mega auction, each franchise will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players, in which at least one player should be under the uncapped bracket. 

However, the choice of utilisation is left to the teams - three retentions and three RTMs, four retentions and two RTMs and so forth.

IPL: GT vs CSK - Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
IPL 2025: Possible Retention List For Each Team Ahead Of Mega Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

According to several reports, the price brackets for retentions are 18 crore, 14 crore, 11 crore, 18 crore, 14 crore, 4 crore (uncapped).

