India Squad For New Zealand Tests: Rohit To Lead, Bumrah Vice Captain, Shami Still Missing

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Indian team while Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed the deputy captain

India vs Bangladesh Cricket 2nd test day 5
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
BCCI on Friday revealed India's 15-member squad for the home Test series against New Zealand where both teams will play three Tests against each other. (More Cricket News)

India have named a full-strength squad for the series with Rohit Sharma being the captain. Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as the vice captain of the side. Yash Dayal is the only member who has been released from the squad that faced Bangladesh last month.

Another big highlight is the absence of ace pacer Mohammed Shami who continues to recover from injury. Shami last played for India in November 2023 in the Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad. He underwent an ankle surgery after the World Cup and has not played any competitive cricket since then.

BCCI has also named four travelling reserves for the series. Fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana alongside pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are the four reserve players that will travel alongside the main squad.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India’s squad for the three Tests against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Full Schedule

1st Test, Bengaluru: 16-20 October

2nd Test, Pune: 24-28 October

3rd Test, Mumbai: 1-5 November

India are currently the top-ranked team in the World Test Championship table while New Zealand sit at the sixth spot.

