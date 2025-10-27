Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When, Where To Watch Match In Chattogram

Bangladesh face West Indies in 1st T20I on October 27, 2025
Bangladesh won ODI series 2-1 against West Indies
Bangladesh vs West Indies available on FanCode in India
Bangladesh will host West Indies in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, October 27. This fixture follows the conclusion of a hard-fought ODI series between these two teams, which the hosts won 2-1.
Bangladesh approach the series riding high from their ODI series win over West Indies. The Bengal Tigers will welcome Litton Das's return as captain for the shortest format after his injury layoff.
The team's recent 3-0 clean sweep against Afghanistan will also give them confidence. The hosts will now need to focus on consolidating their batting depth and strengthening their spin attack, which is vital on the slower Chattogram pitch.
Meanwhile, West Indies will aim to find rhythm and consistency after an inconsistent T20I campaign. The Caribbean side suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Nepal in their recent T20I series. That tour exposed their vulnerabilities in both batting and bowling, particularly against quality spin.
In Chattogram, they must counter Bangladesh’s spin trio and build partnerships before the powerplay. Their seamers need to bowl disciplined lines and extract crucial overs on a surface that rewards errors.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I being played?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I live online and on TV in India?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the match.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I – Full Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk & c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk & c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie.