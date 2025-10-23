Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Toss Report: BAN Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh face West Indies in third ODI on October 23, 2025
Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat first at Mirpur
Three-match ODI series tied 1-1
West Indies face Bangladesh in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on October 23, 2025. With the series tied 1-1, this will be the decider.
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat first.
The toss might be vital, as the chasing side has faltered throughout this bilateral series. Both sides have opted to field unchanged teams.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Ackeem Auguste, Shai Hope (wk & c), Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live Streaming
Where can to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match on TV in India?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.
How can to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match in India?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode website and app.