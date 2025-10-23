Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Toss Report: BAN Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss, and Bangladesh opted to bat first during the third ODI match at Mirpur on October 23, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match report 2025 BAN vs WI toss update Playing XIs Mirpur
West Indies captain Shai Hope and Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the toss during the third ODI match at the Shere Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on October 23, 2025. | Photo: X/windiescricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh face West Indies in third ODI on October 23, 2025

  • Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat first at Mirpur

  • Three-match ODI series tied 1-1

West Indies face Bangladesh in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on October 23, 2025. With the series tied 1-1, this will be the decider.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat first.

The toss might be vital, as the chasing side has faltered throughout this bilateral series. Both sides have opted to field unchanged teams.

Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Ackeem Auguste, Shai Hope (wk & c), Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre.

Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

Where can to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

Related Content
Related Content

How can to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match in India?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode website and app.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Australia Lose Marsh Early In 265-Run Chase | AUS 42/1 (10)

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Match Reduced To 14 Overs As Rain Resumes Again | NZ 38/1 (3.4)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  4. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  5. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  4. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

  5. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  3. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  4. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  5. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

Latest Stories

  1. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

  2. Suspected IED Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Train Services Restored

  3. Prabhas Birthday: Rishab Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, Vishnu Manchu And Other Celebs Shower Love On The Rebel Star

  4. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: See Best Photos From The Adelaide Oval

  5. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  6. JNUSU 2025-26 Elections: Polling On November 4, Results On November 6

  7. Horoscope Today, October 23, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  8. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade