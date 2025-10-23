Bangladesh Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Toss Report: BAN Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs

West Indies captain Shai Hope and Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the toss during the third ODI match at the Shere Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on October 23, 2025. | Photo: X/windiescricket

West Indies captain Shai Hope and Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the toss during the third ODI match at the Shere Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on October 23, 2025. | Photo: X/windiescricket