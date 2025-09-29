Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Can Windies Bounce Back After Upset In 1st Match?

Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: NEP take on WI in the 2nd match of the three-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 29

Deepak Joshi
Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Can Windies Bounce Back After Upset In 1st Match?
Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Can Windies Bounce Back After Upset In 1st Match?
Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: NEP stunned the cricketing world by defeating WI in the opening T20I, and all eyes are now on the second match of this thrilling series. The 2nd T20I between Nepal and West Indies will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. With Nepal leading the series 1-0, they have a golden opportunity to seal a historic series win. West Indies, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back and level the series. Stay tuned for live score updates, key moments, and full coverage of what promises to be another exciting clash in Sharjah.
LIVE UPDATES

Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details!

The Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.

Nepal Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Nepal from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Published At:
