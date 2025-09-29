Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs WI

NEP Vs WI Live Streaming: Check all the important details - squads, timing, live streaming information in India and Nepal, ahead of the Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Outlook Sports Desk
gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs WI
Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs WI Photo: X/CricketNep
  • Nepal and West Indies go up against each other in the second T20I of the series

  • Nepal defeated West Indies in the first T20I in their maiden victory over a Test playing nation

  • Check when and where to watch Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Fresh from a historic win, Nepal would face West Indies again in the second T20I of the series aiming to seal a series victory that would add another memorable moment in their rise in world cricket. Nepal and West Indies go up against each other tonight in the second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

If Nepal beat West Indies again, it would be their first series victory over a Test playing nation.

Nepal had on Saturday earned a comfortable victory over two-time world champions West Indies. This became their first ever win against a Test playing nation.


Sent in to bat, Nepal posted 148 for 8 and then returned to restrict West Indies to 129 for nine.

Check all the important details ahead of the Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I.

Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Squads

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Shahab Alam, Sandeep Lamichhane

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Amir Jangoo(w), Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Navin Bidaisee, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein(c), Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Jediah Blades, Zishan Motara, Karima Gore, Shamar Springer

Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming

When and where is the Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 29. Match begins 6:30pm local time or 8:00pm IST.

Where to watch Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I can be watched on Kantipur Max in Nepal. In India and other regions the T20 match between Nepal and West Indies can be streamed live on the @RoutineofNepalBanda YouTube channel.

Published At:
Tags

