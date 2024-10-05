Cricket

BAN Vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup: English Spinners Engineer 21-Run Win At Sluggish Sharjah

Chasing a 119-run target, Bangladesh were restricted to 97 for seven by England's spin-heavy bowling attack

bangladesh-vs-england-womens-t20-world-cup-2024-group-b-match-sharjah-ap-photo
England players watch a review for an LBW on the big screen during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium. Photo: AP
info_icon

England’s four-pronged spin attack delivered a hard-fought 21-run victory over Bangladesh in their low-scoring group league opener in the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

On a slow track, England emerged victorious riding on a crucial 48-run opening stand between Maia Bouchier (23 off 18 balls) and seasoned Danni Wyatt-Hodge (41 off 40 balls) since run-making became increasingly difficult as the game progressed.

England batters huffed and puffed as they made 118/7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Bangladesh were guilty of not putting in partnerships after spilling a few catches in the first half. They were eventually restricted to 97 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Sobhana Mostary's 48-ball 44 was the only knock that threatened the English bowlers, who dominated the contest largely.

Earlier England openers Bouchier and Wyatt-Hodge put on the best partnership of the game from either teams.

The stroke-making appeared relatively easier against seamers operating with the new ball as Bouchier cracked three fours while veteran Wyatt-Hodge struck five fours in her just over run-a-ball innings.

However, it all went south for the English side whose batters failed to find a way to score against Bangladeshi spinners.

Bangladesh made the most of a sluggish, turning track to subdue England by regular strikes, denying them any opportunity to build any significant platform after the robust start.

Brief scores: England 118/7 in 20 overs (Maia Bouchier 23, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 41; Nahida Akter 2/32, Fatima Khatun 2/18) beat Bangladesh 97/7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 44; Linsey Smith 2/11, Charlie Dean 2/22, Sarah Glenn 1/22) by 21 runs.

