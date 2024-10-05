Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: ENG-W Up Tempo In Powerplay

Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Bouchier Cutting Loose
After a sedate first three overs, the English openers have opened up in the next two. Bouchier and Wyatt smash a collective 23 runs off the fourth and fifth overs to lift the run rate from around four an over, to above seven RPO. As no wickets have been lost either, the stage could soon be set for the power hitters to follow.
Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Watchful Start For ENG-W
Marufa Akter bowls the first over for Bangladesh. The right-arm pacer sends down a decent six balls, bringing the ball back in to the right-handed English opener Maia Bouchier. Only two balls are scored off, one of which is via leg byes. Bouchier's opening partner Danni Wyatt will now face the slow left-arm spin of Nahida Akter from the other end.
Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: What Captains Said At Toss
Nigar Sultana: We played well as a batting unit in the last game. It was a very emotional game (talking about the previous game) for me, we have been waiting for this (World Cup) for a long time. We look to play as a team and we know that we have that capability to win against any team.
Heather Knight: We have trained here and are watching the competition, so the girls are excited and well prepared. We got four spinners today. We have been preparing for a long today and you gotta be really smart in our approach.
Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Toss Update
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana lost the toss and was asked to field first by England skipper Heather Knight.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh Women: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter.
England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith.
Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: Squads
England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath.
Bangladesh Women: Shathi Rani, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun.
Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When Will Match Start?
England's opening Women's T20 World Cup fixture will commence at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm IST. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. The last time England women met Bangladesh was back in the 2018 T20 World Cup, with the English side winning the game comfortably.