England national women's team cricketer Danni Wyatt has married her longtime partner Georgie Hodge on Monday, June 10 at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in London, UK. The two had engaged in South Africa last year and have been dating each other since 2019. (More Cricket News)
Wyatt took to Instagram and shared the pictures of her intimate wedding. Apart from sharing the photos from the wedding, the post caption also read, "Making it official".
Indian cricketer Shefali Verma commented on the post as she congratulated the duo on their wedding day. Another Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans cricketer, Sushma Verma, too posted her congratulatory message on the post.
Wyatt's partner Hodge is a football agent based in London. She is currently the head of women's football at the CAA base, an agency that helps in developing careers of footballers.