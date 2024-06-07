Cricket

Duleep Trophy To Kick Start Indian Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25

The season will commence with the Duleep Trophy. Four teams selected by the senior men's selection committee will compete in the Duleep Trophy, starting in Anantapur on September 5

washington sundar duleep trophy X @Sundarwashi5
South Zone team celebrating after winning the Duleep Trophy 2022-23 season. Photo: X/ @Sundarwashi5
info_icon

The Indian domestic cricket season 2024-25 will begin with the Duleep Trophy on September 5, the BCCI announced on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The BCCI unveiled the fixtures for 2024-25, which have been planned taking into account multiple factors to fortify the core of domestic cricket while prioritising player well-being.

The season will commence with the Duleep Trophy. Four teams selected by the senior men's selection committee will compete in the Duleep Trophy, starting in Anantapur on September 5.

This will be followed by the Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy, featuring the first five league matches.

That will be followed by the white-ball tournaments, beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Ranji Trophy will then resume with the final two league matches, culminating in the knockout stages.

BCCI will decide on the IPL 2025 Mega Auction soon. - File
IPL Mega Auction 2025: BCCI Keen On Continuing With '3+1' Retention Rule, As Per Reports

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While scheduling the domestic season, the BCCI has given priority to player well-being, women's cricket and other important tournaments.

"To prioritize player welfare, an extended gap between matches has been incorporated, ensuring ample time for recovery and sustained peak performance," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"All Women's challenger tournaments, spanning one-day, T20, and Multi-Day formats, will witness teams selected by the national selectors."

Besides, the CK Nayudu Trophy will witness a revamped points system aimed at getting balanced performances. This includes the attribution of points for batting and bowling prowess in the first innings, alongside points for securing the first innings lead or achieving an outright victory.

India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: 'Big Open Cracks' Cause For Concern

BY PTI

"A thorough review will be conducted post-season to evaluate the efficacy of the new points system, with a potential implementation in the Ranji Trophy for subsequent seasons," Shah said.

In a landmark move, the toss will be abolished for the CK Nayudu Trophy matches.

Instead, the visiting team will be given the privilege to elect whether to bat or bowl first.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maldives President Muizzu Invited To Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. Hyderabad: Jumping Signal, Speeding Car Hits Another Vehicle, Flips Multiple Times | Dramatic Footage
  3. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  4. Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Pushed Ahead
  5. Air India Express To Operate Daily Direct Flights From Kolkata To Ghaziabad
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  2. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  3. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  4. Zoya Akhtar On 15 Years In Film Industry: 'This Is My Home'
  5. Suzanne Collins Is Releasing A New 'Hunger Games' Novel, 'Sunrise On The Reaping,' Next Year
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup: USA Beat PAK In The Super Over In Dallas
  2. United States Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: USA Stun PAK In Dallas, Beat Them In Super Over
  3. Sunil Chhetri Retires: World Unites To Say Goodbye To The 'Asian Football Icon'
  4. Namibia Vs Scotland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bat First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  5. Sunil Chhetri Retires: Indian Captain Bid Farewell To International Career With Teary Eyes
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 | June 6 Highlights: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win