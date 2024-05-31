Cricket

IPL Mega Auction 2025: BCCI Keen On Continuing With '3+1' Retention Rule, As Per Reports

As per reports, the apex body are keen to continue with the existing rule that allows franchises to retain three players and secure one more player via the 'Right To Match' (RTM) card though, not every franchise is fond of retentions and RTMs applied by the BCCI

File
BCCI will decide on the IPL 2025 Mega Auction soon. Photo: File
info_icon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are on the verge or retaining the ongoing '3+1' rule for the IPL Auction 2025 player retention as per reports. (More Cricket News)

As per reports, the apex body are keen to continue with the existing rule that allows franchises to retain three players and secure one more player via the 'Right To Match' (RTM) card though, not every franchise is fond of retentions and RTMs applied by the BCCI.

An unnamed franchise official said that only a handful of franchises could retain six to eight players and not all. The source also stated that the auctions are a vital cog of the IPL and too many retentions could make it a worthless exercise.

“Increasing retentions to say 6 or eight and then also having RTMs will make auctions a useless exercise. Auctions have added to the beauty of the IPL and giving it lesser importance will not help in keeping the league in good health,” a team official was quoted on CricketNext.

Sourav Ganguly is one of the most successful captains of Indian cricket team. - Photo: X/ @SGanguly99
Sourav Ganguly Issues Subtle Warning To BCCI Over Head Coach Selection

BY Jagdish Yadav

The IPL franchises have had a mixed response as far as player retentions are concerned for the upcoming mega auction with some teams expressing their dissatisfaction over some teams not getting a loyal fanbase due to a constant transfer of players.

However, the official stated that IPL's fan base cannot be compared to that of the Premier League in the UK.

“Yes, that’s a concern for a lot of teams but we can’t compare fan bases in IPL to fan bases of EPL clubs. It’s still too early for that to happen in the IPL. That is why it has happened to only handful of teams in the IPL. It will take time. And if there is desperation to make that happen, get rid of the auction and introduce a draft. Let there be a transfer system. Again, auctions bring a flavour to the IPL,” the official added.

Ahead of the mega auction, the BCCI will also decide on other key issues such as 'Impact Player' rule that was openly debated by players with the likes of Rohit Sharma stating his concerns over the rule.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  3. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  4. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  5. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs