Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Here are the three key battles that will decide which way this game will swing

Rashid Khan
One match, three teams and the final semi-final spot. It is all to play for as Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the last Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup. A match that will be closely watched by the Aussies who have just lost their last Super 8 encounter to India. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

All these three teams are in with a chance to grab that last semi-final spot. If Afghanistan win they go through. If they lose by a margin of less than 60 runs, Australia advance and in case Bangladesh win the game by over 60 runs or chase the target with over 42 balls left, they qualify.

There is everything to play for. History could be created if any one of Bangladesh or Afghanistan get to the semi-finals. It will be their first appearance in the semi-final of an ICC World Cup.

Here are the three key battles that will decide which way this game will swing.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Tanzim Hasan Sakib

It will be the top scorer of Afghanistan up against the most successful bowler of Bangladesh early on when the Afghans bat. Afghanistan depend heavily on Gurbaz giving them solid platform while Bangladesh have solely relied on Tanzim to give them early breakthroughs in this tournament.

The one who comes out on top in this battle, will also see his team winning the powerplay. Big big battle coming up.

Towhid Hridoy vs Rashid Khan

Bangladesh batting has failed to up the ante when needed but if there is one man who has stood apart in this tournament for them with the bat, it is Towhid Hridoy. The fact that he has hit more sixes (8) than fours (7) in this tournament tells how he has been a class apart for Bangladesh. He will be up against the threat of Rashid Khan.

Rashid is back in form and troubling batters like before. If he gets Hridoy, it will suck out the power from Bangladesh's batting. Will Hridoy continue his fine hitting or Rashid fox him? Interesting battle awaits.

Mohammad Nabi vs Shakib Al Hasan

The two veterans have seen their teams rise and now both have the chance to be a part of their biggest achievement. Both can bat, both can bowl and both of them are experienced minds that will provide the much-needed inputs on the field. The one who contributes more in this match, might help their team create history.

