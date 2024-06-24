Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Kingstown St Vincent Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During BAN Vs AFG Super 8 T20 WC Match

In this high-stakes clash, weather becomes all the more important. Here we take a look at the weather forecast during the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Super 8 match at the T20 World Cup 2024

Lynne Sladky
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Kingstown St Vincent Weather Forecast Photo: Lynne Sladky
info_icon

Will it rain during Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Super 8 match at the T20 World Cup match? Bangladesh and Afghanistan fans are fretting over the weather in Kingstown, St Vincent as the fate of their teams hangs in balance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh have a chance to get a semifinal berth but all of it will depend on the India vs Australia match. If Australia lose, then Afghanistan will need just a win against Bangladesh to go through to the final four. Bangladesh can also qualify if Australia lose but they will have to overturn a massive net run rate margin which will be quite difficult.

If Australia win against India, Bangladesh's World Cup will be over. Afghanistan on the other hand will still have a chance. They will have to beat Bangladesh by a margin big enough to override Australia on net run rate.

At this moment all four Group 1 teams: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, have a chance to go to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. At the same time, all four teams also can be knocked out. This scenario makes this match even more interesting.

In this high-stakes clash, weather becomes all the more important. Here we take a look at the weather forecast during the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Super 8 match at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Kingstown St Vincent Weather Forecast

Kingstown, St Vincent weather forecast
Kingstown, St Vincent weather forecast Photo: weather.com
info_icon

The forecast as of now does not look good for the match. There is prediction for persistent showers throughout the duration of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match. The temperature would be just below 30 degree Celsius and a strong breeze will be blowing.

