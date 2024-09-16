Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Head-To-Head Record Of IND Vs BAN

The Bangladesh cricket team has arrived in Chennai, and the excitement is building for their bilateral series against India. Starting on September 18, Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the series features two Tests and three T20Is, promising an action-packed week ahead. (More Cricket News)
After a 43-day hiatus, Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are set to dazzle once more on the international stage doing magic with the bats and the balls.
Team India is coming off a tumultuous tour of Sri Lanka, where they achieved a 3-0 T20I sweep but faced a 0-2 defeat in the ODI series.
Following their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Rohit Sharma's side, led by Shubman Gill, demonstrated their domination in Zimbabwe, winning the 5-match T20I series 4-1.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is riding high after a commanding 2-0 Test series victory over their Asian rivals, Pakistan.
India Vs Bangladesh Test Head-To-Head:
India and Bangladesh have faced each other in 13 Test matches to date, with the former securing 11 victories and two matches ending in draws. The Bengal Tigers have yet to notch a win against the Men in Blue in red ball formats.
India Vs Bangladesh T20I Head-To-Head:
And yet again, in T20I encounters, India hold the supremacy in the head-to-head record with Bangladesh emerging victorious 13 times out of the 14 meetings. The only victory for Bangladesh came in 2019.
India Vs Bangladesh Test Squads:
India (1st Test): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Litton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik
Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024 Schedule
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test
Date: September 19-23
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Time: 9:30 AM (IST)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test
Date: September 27 - October 1
Venue: Green Park, Kanpur
Time: 9:30 AM (IST)
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I
Date: October 6
Venue: New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior
Time: 7 PM (IST)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I
Date: October 9
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time: 7 PM (IST)
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I
Date: October 12
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Time: 7 PM (IST)
Where to watch Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024 matches?
The matches of the Bangladesh tour of India 2024 will be aired live on the Sports 18 Networks with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Fans in Bangladesh can catch the matches on GTV on telivision, and the live streaming can be done on the Rabbitholebd YouTube channel.