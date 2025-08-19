Bangladesh A Vs Northern Territory Strike Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 19: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for Bangladesh A vs Northern Territory Strike, Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 19, being played on Tuesday, 19 August, in Darwin

Bangladesh A Vs Northern Territory Strike Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 19
Bangladesh A players celebrating a win in Top End T20 Series 2025. Photo: X/@BCBtigers
  • Bangladesh A take on Northern Territory Strike in Match 19 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 on August 19 in Darwin, live on FanCode in India

  • Bangladesh A enter after a 5-wicket loss to Perth Scorchers Academy

  • Northern Territory Strike won the toss and chose to field first

Bangladesh A are set to take on Northern Territory Strike in the 19th match on Tuesday, 19 August, in Darwin. Get live streaming details and toss update for Bangladesh A vs Northern Territory Strike, right here.

Bangladesh A head into this clash after a defeat to Perth Scorchers Academy, who chased down the target by 5 wickets with 12 balls to spare. The batting unit struggled to convert starts into big scores, leaving the bowlers with little margin to defend.

Northern Territory Strike, meanwhile, arrive with momentum after a commanding 40-run victory, where their top order fired and the bowlers backed it up with a disciplined display. Both sides will be eager to stamp authority in this contest, making it a crucial battle in Darwin.

Bangladesh A Vs Northern Territory Strike, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 19: Live Streaming

Match 19 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 between Bangladesh A and Northern Territory Strike is being played on Tuesday, August 19. In India, the game is available to stream live on FanCode.

Bangladesh A Vs Northern Territory Strike, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 19: Toss Update

Northern Territory Strike won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh A.

Bangladesh A Vs Northern Territory Strike, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 19: Playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Mohammad Naim, Jishan Alam, Saif Hassan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c), Yasir Ali, Tofael Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol

Northern Territory Strike: D’Arcy Short (c), Jake Weatherald, Connor Carroll, Jordan Silk, Sam Elder, Tom Andrews, Matt Hammond, Cadell McMahon, Hamish Martin, Kane Richardson, Tom Menzies

