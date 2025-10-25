Australia Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: AUS-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Australia face South Africa, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: The final league-stage clash sees both teams already through to the semi-finals
Toss Update: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa Women
Australia are unbeaten and chasing their eighth World Cup title, while South Africa aim for their first final appearance, hoping to replicate their dominant win over Pakistan
Australia face South Africa in their final league-stage clash of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, with both teams already through to the semi-finals. The match is a battle for the top spot in the points table, where one team will gain momentum heading into the knockout stages while the other may lose a bit of confidence.
Reigning champions Australia are unbeaten in this edition, chasing a record eighth World Cup title. Despite concerns over Alyssa Healy’s absence in their last game against England, the Aussies cruised to a six-wicket win.
Annabel Suther and Ashleigh Gardner’s 184-run partnership rescued the top order, ensuring Australia’s flawless streak continues, while Tahlia McGrath might captain against South Africa depending on team decisions.
South Africa, aiming for their first World Cup final appearance, will look to replicate their dominant batting display from the win over Pakistan. Captain Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine de Klerk all delivered big innings to secure a 150-run victory.
The Proteas will hope to unsettle the seven-time champions and make a statement before the semi-finals.
Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update
Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt