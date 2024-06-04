Cricket

Australia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 10: When And Where To Watch

Australia and Oman will clash in the Group B fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Thursday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the AUS Vs OMN match

maxi in nets X @cricketcomau
Glenn Maxwell is in practice mode before the game against Oman. Photo: X/ @cricketcomau
info_icon

Australia will kickstart their group-stage campaign with a Group B clash against Oman at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Thursday. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

The Mitch Marsh-led side looks pretty balanced and will have all players to select from after missing most of them in both warm-up games. The Australian staff members including former cricketer Brad Hodge had to take the field in the warm-up matches.

Oman lost their first group-stage match against Namibia in the Super Over. Mehran Khan bowled a brilliant final over and defended five runs in the last over. But Bilal Khan came to bowl the Super Over in front of David Wiese, who along with captain Gerhard Erasmus made 21 runs in the over.

Wiese bowled a brilliant over after that to seal the victory for Namibia. Oman can bounce back against Australia on Thursday.

AUS T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh. - X/CricketAus
Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Tejas Rane

Here's all you need to know about the Australia vs Oman, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match:

When and where will the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Thursday, June 6 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

What is the scheduled start time for the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?

The Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match is slated to begin at 6:00 am IST (8:30 pm local).

Where to watch Australia vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the AUS Vs OMN, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Australia Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Oman Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

