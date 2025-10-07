Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

Australia announce squad for series vs India, with Mitchell Starc returning, uncapped duo Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Owen set for ODI debuts, and Marnus Labuschagne left out

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Announce ODI And T20I Teams For Series Vs India Mitchell Starc
Cricket Australia announced ODI And T20I Teams For Series vs India, Mitchell Starc back.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia name squads for series vs India: Starc returns; Renshaw and Owen eye ODI debuts; Labuschagne left out

  • India also named ODI squad 2025: Shubman Gill to captain

  • Series schedule: Three ODIs from Oct 19, first two T20Is from Oct 29; Maxwell sidelined, Carey misses opening ODI

Australia have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against India, featuring three ODIs from October 19 and the first two T20 internationals of a five-match series.

Mitchell Starc is back in the ODI fold for the first time this summer, while uncapped Matthew Renshaw earns a recall, aiming to make his debut in the 50-over format.

The ODI squad has seen a notable omission in Marnus Labuschagne, who has struggled in recent limited-overs outings, scoring just 47 runs across his last ten innings.

Labuschagne’s absence allows him to focus on pushing for a Test recall in the Sheffield Shield, where he began the season with a commanding 160 against Tasmania.

In contrast, Renshaw’s consistent form in domestic one-day cricket and for Australia A, including a century against Sri Lanka A, has earned him a spot in the squad. Primarily a middle-order batter in 50-over cricket, he averages 48.68 since November 2021 and has also impressed in T20s.

Related Content
Related Content

Mitchell Starc, returning after missing last November’s ODI fixtures, is joined by other seasoned players, forming a full-strength squad from those available.

Alex Carey will miss the opening ODI in Perth to play in the Sheffield Shield for South Australia, while Josh Inglis has recovered from a calf strain and is available for both ODIs and T20Is. Glenn Maxwell remains sidelined for the T20s due to a wrist injury, while Cameron Green is named only in the ODI squad as he continues his Test preparation ahead of the Ashes.

Earlier, India also named their ODI squad recently for the Australia series 2025, with Shubman Gill as captain.

Australia’s ODI line-up also includes promising allrounders Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen. Connolly has been impressive on the Australia A tour in India, while Owen, sidelined by concussion in the South Africa series, could make his ODI debut following strong domestic performances.

Matthew Short, returning from a rib cartilage injury, and Nathan Ellis, back after missing the New Zealand tour for the birth of his first child, complete the white-ball squads.

The ODI series will take place in Perth (October 19), Adelaide (October 23), and Sydney (October 25). The T20 series begins in Canberra (October 29) and continues in Melbourne (October 31), with the final three matches scheduled for early November.

Australia’s white-ball setup indicates a strategic mix of experience and youth as they rebuild ahead of the 2027 World Cup, balancing accumulation roles with power-hitting responsibilities in the middle and lower order.

Mitchell Marsh will lead the side in Pat Cummins’ absence, while selectors manage player workloads carefully across formats to keep the squad fresh for the Ashes and beyond.

Australia's ODI And T20I Squads Vs India

Australia ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa 

T20I Squad (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads For Series Vs India: Starc Returns, Cummins Omitted

  2. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

  4. Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana Get Dedicated Sections At ACA-VDCA Stadium Amid Women’s World Cup 2025

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  3. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

  3. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  4. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  5. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana