Australia name squads for series vs India: Starc returns; Renshaw and Owen eye ODI debuts; Labuschagne left out
India also named ODI squad 2025: Shubman Gill to captain
Series schedule: Three ODIs from Oct 19, first two T20Is from Oct 29; Maxwell sidelined, Carey misses opening ODI
Australia have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against India, featuring three ODIs from October 19 and the first two T20 internationals of a five-match series.
Mitchell Starc is back in the ODI fold for the first time this summer, while uncapped Matthew Renshaw earns a recall, aiming to make his debut in the 50-over format.
The ODI squad has seen a notable omission in Marnus Labuschagne, who has struggled in recent limited-overs outings, scoring just 47 runs across his last ten innings.
Labuschagne’s absence allows him to focus on pushing for a Test recall in the Sheffield Shield, where he began the season with a commanding 160 against Tasmania.
In contrast, Renshaw’s consistent form in domestic one-day cricket and for Australia A, including a century against Sri Lanka A, has earned him a spot in the squad. Primarily a middle-order batter in 50-over cricket, he averages 48.68 since November 2021 and has also impressed in T20s.
Mitchell Starc, returning after missing last November’s ODI fixtures, is joined by other seasoned players, forming a full-strength squad from those available.
Alex Carey will miss the opening ODI in Perth to play in the Sheffield Shield for South Australia, while Josh Inglis has recovered from a calf strain and is available for both ODIs and T20Is. Glenn Maxwell remains sidelined for the T20s due to a wrist injury, while Cameron Green is named only in the ODI squad as he continues his Test preparation ahead of the Ashes.
Earlier, India also named their ODI squad recently for the Australia series 2025, with Shubman Gill as captain.
Australia’s ODI line-up also includes promising allrounders Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen. Connolly has been impressive on the Australia A tour in India, while Owen, sidelined by concussion in the South Africa series, could make his ODI debut following strong domestic performances.
Matthew Short, returning from a rib cartilage injury, and Nathan Ellis, back after missing the New Zealand tour for the birth of his first child, complete the white-ball squads.
The ODI series will take place in Perth (October 19), Adelaide (October 23), and Sydney (October 25). The T20 series begins in Canberra (October 29) and continues in Melbourne (October 31), with the final three matches scheduled for early November.
Australia’s white-ball setup indicates a strategic mix of experience and youth as they rebuild ahead of the 2027 World Cup, balancing accumulation roles with power-hitting responsibilities in the middle and lower order.
Mitchell Marsh will lead the side in Pat Cummins’ absence, while selectors manage player workloads carefully across formats to keep the squad fresh for the Ashes and beyond.
Australia's ODI And T20I Squads Vs India
Australia ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
T20I Squad (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa