Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been named as the interim T20I captain for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan, and will also lead the side out in the third and final ODI against the same opposition in Perth as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood prioritise the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Moreover, the likes of Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne will also skip the third ODI to finalise the preparations for the BGT as Inglis takes over the captaincy reins.
Cricket Australia have added Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Josh Philippe to the squad for the Perth ODI while Lance Morris remains in the squad, having been in Melbourne as cover for Hazlewood for the 1st ODI when he was playing a Sheffield Shield game for New South Wales.
Speaking of Inglis, he will become the 14th T20I captain for the Men In Yellow and the 30th ODI captain after being approved by the CA board following a recommendation from the selectors.
"Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field," Chairman of selectors George Bailey said. "He has led Australia A [Prime Minister's XI] previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role.
"Josh will receive great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis."
29-year-old Inglis, who was born in England, has had experience of captaincy when he led the Prime Minister's XI in a drawn match against the West Indies in 2022.
Inglis was chosen for the role ahead of experienced white-ball players Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis and recent captains of BBL sides - Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) and Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers).
Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024
Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c - first two matches), Josh Inglis, (c - third match), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett (third match only), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second match only), Spencer Johnson (third match only), Marnus Labuschagne (first two matches only), Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe (third match only), Matthew Short, Steve Smith (first two matches only), Mitchell Starc (first two matches only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa