India Vs Australia T20I Series: Maxwell Returns, Beardman Joins Aussie Squad

Mahli Beardman selected for T20I series following strong performances
Glenn Maxwell returns to Australia's T20I squad after wrist injury
Five-match T20I series against India begins on October 29 in Canberra
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to return for the upcoming T20I series against India after successfully recovering from a fractured wrist. Young pacer Mahli Beardman has also earned a surprise selection for the squad.
The five-match T20I series will begin in Canberra on October 29, following the third and final ODI match between the two sides on October 25.
Australia Squad Selections Details
The 37-year-old Maxwell and Beardman are both available for selection in the final three games of the series. Maxwell had fractured his wrist while bowling in the nets before Australia's three-match T20I series in New Zealand last September.
Pace stalwart Josh Hazlewood will play the first two games, with bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott available for three matches. Beardman's selection is particularly noteworthy, given the 20-year-old's commendable performance in five List A games and two Big Bash matches.
He also starred in Australia's Under-19 (U19) World Cup-winning side in 2024, claiming three wickets in the final. Last year, he toured England with the senior One Day International (ODI) squad, although he did not feature in the playing XI.
ODI Squad Adjustments
Australia drafted pace bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards and left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann into the squad for the third and final ODI against India, scheduled for Saturday.
Marnus Labuschagne has been released for Sheffield Shield duty. Labuschagne had initially joined the ODI squad before the first match against India in Perth, replacing tall pace bowling all-rounder Cameron Green, who was ruled out with low-grade side soreness.
Labuschagne did not play in the two ODIs Australia won to clinch the series. He will now return to Queensland for a Shield clash against New South Wales (NSW) at the Gabba.
Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is expected to rejoin the ODI squad for the Sydney dead-rubber.
(With PTI Inputs)