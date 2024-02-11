Sports

IND Vs AUS, ICC U-19 WC Final, Innings Report: Harjas Singh, Oliver Peake Help Australia Post 253/7

Australia posted the highest total in an U19 World Cup final. The previous highest was England's 242/3 (while chasing) against New Zealand in 1998

February 11, 2024

India will need a record run-chase if they are to win their sixth U-19 WC. ICC Photo
Oliver Peake's enterprising 43-ball 46 lifted Australia to 253/7 against defending champions India in the final of the U-19 World Cup here on Sunday. Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen elected to bat after winning the toss. (IND Vs AUS Cricket Blog | More Cricket News)

Harjas Singh top-scored for Australia with 55 off 64 balls, while Weibgen and opener Harry Dixon made 48 and 42, respectively, all three batters failing to translate their contribution into a bigger score.

India players celebrate after the team's victory during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. - Photo Courtesy: ICC
IND Vs AUS Final, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Road To Final For India And Australia

BY Jagdish Yadav

Then, Peake walked in and propped up Australia with his breezy knock. For India, Raj Limbani was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/38 in his full quota of 10 overs, while Naman Tiwari picked up two wickets for 63 runs in nine overs.

Brief scores:

Australia: 253/7 in 50 overs (Harjas Singh 55, Hugh Weibgen 48, Harry Dixon 42, Oliver Peake not out 46; Raj Limbani 3/38, Naman Tiwari 2/63).

Playing XIs

India U-19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey.

Australia U-19: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

