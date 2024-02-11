IND Vs AUS, ICC U-19 WC Final, Innings Report: Harjas Singh, Oliver Peake Help Australia Post 253/7

Oliver Peake's enterprising 43-ball 46 lifted Australia to 253/7 against defending champions India in the final of the U-19 World Cup here on Sunday. Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen elected to bat after winning the toss. (IND Vs AUS Cricket Blog | More Cricket News)
Harjas Singh top-scored for Australia with 55 off 64 balls, while Weibgen and opener Harry Dixon made 48 and 42, respectively, all three batters failing to translate their contribution into a bigger score.
Then, Peake walked in and propped up Australia with his breezy knock. For India, Raj Limbani was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/38 in his full quota of 10 overs, while Naman Tiwari picked up two wickets for 63 runs in nine overs.
Brief scores:
Australia: 253/7 in 50 overs (Harjas Singh 55, Hugh Weibgen 48, Harry Dixon 42, Oliver Peake not out 46; Raj Limbani 3/38, Naman Tiwari 2/63).
Playing XIs
India U-19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey.
Australia U-19: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.