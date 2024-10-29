Cricket

Pakistan Tour Of Australia 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know

Pakistan Tour Of Australia 2024: Get all the live streaming, squad, schedule, fixtures and other details regarding Pakistan's white-ball leg tour of Australia 2024

Pakistan squad for australia zimbabwe
Pakistan's new white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
Pakistan will be touring Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting with the 1st ODI on November 4, Monday. Pakistan will be led by their new white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and also, a new coach in Jason Gillespie after Gary Kirsten resigned from his post. (More Cricket News)

The Men In Green's regular white-ball captain Babar Azam stepped down from his after they failed to make it to the knockout stage of the 50-over World Cup, before exiting the T20 World Cup in the group stage. Babar had stepped down from the ODI captaincy last month.

Despite that, Rizwan will have the likes of Babar, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah in the squad as they look to start afresh Down Under.

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain," he said.

"Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honour. Joining the ranks of some of Pakistan’s legendary limited-overs captains truly is the icing on the cake," Rizwan said at the press-conference of his unveiling as the white-ball skipper.

As for Australia, Pat Cummins will be leading in the ODI series whereas they haven't announced a captain for the T20Is, which will conclude in the same week as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway.

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

Schedule of Pakistan's White-ball Matches Against Australia:

  • 4 November: ODI, MCG, Melbourne

  • 8 November: ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

  • 10 November: ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth

  • 14 November: T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane

  • 16 November: T20I, SCG, Sydney

  • 18 November: T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Australia Vs Pakistan White-Ball Leg Live Streaming Info:

As of now, there's no update as to which channel or online platform will telecast/live stream the series.

