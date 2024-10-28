Cricket

Gary Kirsten Resigns: South African Quits As Pakistan's White Ball Coach Ahead Of Australia Tour - Here's Why

The South African had served as a mentor to IPL franchise Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024 before taking up Pakistan cricket team job

Gary-Kirsten-Pakistan-Cricket-Team-X-Photo
Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with Gary Kirsten Photo: X/@TheRealPCB
info_icon

Pakistan's cricket has been jolted by the news of World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten resigning from his position as men's cricket team's white ball coach. As per a report published in the ESPNCricinfo, there had been a rift amongst the Pakistan's new coaches and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). (More Cricket News)

Kirsten's decision to step down comes after he had joined the team just six months ago. The report states that the coaches have felt sidelined for the fact that the PCB have introduced new current selection committee.

Kirsten, who had won the 2011 ODI World Cup with India, was unhappy with the developments and the delay in team announcements and the new white-ball captain and reportedly had animated discussions with the board regarding his say in the selections.

The 56-year-old was said to be away when the PCB announced Mohammad Rizwan as the new white-ball captain.

File photo of Pakistan cricket team celebrating after taking a wicket against Ireland in T20 World Cup 2024. - X/TheRealPCB
Pakistan Cricket Board To Give Bigger Role To Senior Selector Aaqib Javed: Report

BY PTI

Rift Within PCB

There have been rising tensions between Pakistan's new coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, and the Cricket Board since the latter took away their selection powers. The selection responsibility solely lies with the selection committee which the two foreign coaches aren't a part of.

IPL Opportunity Arises

With Kirsten quitting the post, does this mean that the South African could make his foray into the Indian Premier League? Kirsten was associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans earlier in the year when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed him.

Now that the 56-year-old has stepped down, an IPL franchise could make their move of appointing the veteran cricketer.

How Did Pakistan Fare Under Kirsten?

The veteran cricketer did not hit the heights with the Men In Green as far as white ball is concerned. He started off his stint with a disappointing series loss to England at home followed by a group stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and Barbados, that also included defeats at the hands of India and United States.

